ADMA Global Forum Returns For 2025, Welcoming Back Tom Goodwin & Holly Ransom As Speaker & MC

The Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA) has announced the return of its flagship ADMA Global Forum for 2025. The one-day event takes place on Tuesday 5 August, at Sofitel Wentworth Sydney.

Among the first confirmed speakers are Tom Goodwin and Holly Ransom, who will return as MC.

Goodwin is the founder of All We Have Is Now and is a trusted advisor for Fortune 500 companies on innovation and strategy and will be returning to the ADMA Global Forum stage in 2025 following an appearance in 2024.

Back by popular demand as MC, Ransom is CEO of consulting firm Emergent. As MC of this year’s ADMA Global Forum, Ransom will guide the day’s discussions.

ADMA has also unveiled a livestreaming format for the one-day event, which will make the speaker lineup accessible to those unable to attend in person, with the option to tune into content for either the morning, afternoon, or both.

“ADMA Global Forum is created by marketers, for marketers – designed to cut through the noise and focus on what really matters. It’s not about chasing trends, but unpacking the strategic, regulatory and capability shifts reshaping our roles,” ADMA CEO Andrea Martens said.

“Every year, we hear the same thing from our community: ADMA Global Forum delivers the insights they didn’t know they needed – practical, actionable and genuinely useful. It’s not about inspiration for its own sake. It’s about implementation. This is where marketers come to sharpen their thinking, build capability and stay ahead,” Martens added.

This year’s event continues the Elevate theme that has defined ADMA’s industry leadership over the past two years.

The program will explore marketing’s next horizon through a mix of themes, ranging from building future-ready teams and delivering standout customer experiences, to navigating compliance, embracing AI, driving greater efficiency and strengthening brand impact.

Further speakers and the full program will be revealed in the coming weeks.