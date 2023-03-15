ADMA Calls For More Industry Discussion Around Government’s Proposed Privacy Act Review Report

The Association for Data-driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA) is calling on the industry to have its say to help shape the Government’s Review of the Privacy Act.

ADMA, the principal industry body for data-driven marketing and advertising, is aiming to generate more conversation within the industry on this important topic and align its approach in their submission back to the Government.

In February, the Attorney General’s Department (AGD) released its “Privacy Act Review Report 2022” outlining 116 proposals in relation to the Privacy Act reform. While ADMA supports many of the proposals, there are some that, in application, could fundamentally change the data-driven marketing and advertising industry as a whole, and may have unintended impact, without achieving what was intended

ADMA believes that, as an industry, now is the time to help inform this government consultation on the impacts certain proposals may have.

Andrea Martens (lead image), ADMA CEO, comments: “This is a review of an important piece of legislation and it will have a great impact on the Australian data-driven marketing industry. It is crucial that industry has a strong input to help shape the final proposals. That means having a nuanced perspective that considers a wide range of Use Cases, to help the government regulate to achieve the intended outcomes.

“As the principal industry body for the data-driven marketing industry ADMA has been taking a leadership position on this topic throughout the Privacy Act Review, consulting and making submissions to the government. We continue to focus on ensuring marketers are compliant within the framework that exists today and apply best practice principles helping prepare their teams for the changes in legislation to come.

“It’s a pivotal moment for the industry and consumers, and we are urging a wide range of businesses to share their concerns and examples and have their say on this topic.”

The recommendations around direct marketing, targeting and trading require particular attention to help demonstrate the various ways in which application to ordinary (unharmful) business practices will be impacted. To this end, ADMA is asking industry to urgently pull together Use Case scenarios that help demonstrate the practical implications if the recommendations of concern go ahead and become law.

The proposed Privacy Act reform is aimed at strengthening the protection of personal information and the control individuals have over their personal information. ADMA support changes that improve consumer protection while setting best practice and responsible marketing as the standard.

ADMA is hosting a series of exclusive roundtable discussions with a range of industry representatives who are focused on the various areas of data-driven marketing that will be most affected if the recommendations are implemented as outlined. These include those responsible for building customer loyalty schemes, Senior Leaders whose teams implement direct marketing, targeting and data-sharing as well as policy experts who sit within business and help their teams navigate regulation.

Submissions in response to the Report are due March 31 and ADMA will submit a response that represents the industry’s greatest concerns. ADMA will host a series of webinars in the coming months and remains focused on outlining the potential impact of the proposed changes in ways that are relevant to data-driven marketers.

Industry professionals can send Use Case scenarios to comply@adma.com.au. ADMA requests these be submitted as soon as possible in order to be included in industry responses. Case studies will be treated as confidential, and any use of the content will be anonymous and not attributed to any brand or individual.