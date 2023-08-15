Adidas Taps Matildas Star Caitlin Foord & Aussie Musos For New Campaign Via The Brag Media

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    Mallrat and Kwame sampled the sounds of football from Matildas’ star striker, Caitlin Foord, to create the new song “Forums” for adidas’s latest campaign.

    The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has been a huge cultural moment for Australia, with record crowds and the Matildas capturing the imagination of the whole nation at the tournament. In order to further establish the tournament as a moment of significant cultural importance, adidas partnered with Australia’s largest youth publisher, The Brag Media.

    With the FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place in Australia for the first time, adidas leveraged the expertise of the Brag Studio and Brag Talent teams to support and promote the event in a fresh and interesting way, particularly for audiences outside of the sporting bubble.

     

    Inspired by adidas’s three stripes motif, the brand recruited local artists Mallrat and Kwame to sample the sounds of football from Matildas’ star striker, Caitlin Foord, to create ‘Back Of The Net Beats’. Foord, who has been playing football since she was nine, took to the field to do some of her training drills. Mallrat then sampled the audio and followed its natural rhythms. From there, she chopped it up, slowed it down, created chords and found moments to partner with her voice.

    The process resulted in the creation of a brand new song – ‘Forums’ by Mallrat (feat. Kwame), which can be listened to on Rolling Stone Australia.

    The Brag Media studio team then shot, directed and produced an accompanying short film that showcased the authentic connection between sport and music. This culminated in a piece of content that  was amplified across The Brag Media’s broader media cultural network including Rolling Stone Australia, Tone Deaf, Hypebeast, Life Without Andy and The Music Network.

    The Brag Media, head of production, Brad Arnold, said: “Our speciality is helping brands entrench their message within culture, so the idea with this campaign was to natively weave the message of the WWC into mainstream consciousness.

    “We wanted to create a song that performed this role, but also lived as its own artform. Listening to the track on its own, you would not easily know the secret behind the song; where the beat is actually captured football sounds and the lyrics are underlined with football metaphors and references.

    “The hero film was then created to connect people with that insight, to tell the story of the project, and the meaning and creation behind the song.”

    The Brag Media, GM of Partnerships, Jessica Hunter, said: “The Women’s World Cup has captured the nation over the past few weeks. This campaign provided an excellent opportunity to do what we do best at The Brag Media: create moments of significance in culture and leverage our deep involvement in Australian music.

    “Our partnerships team had the opportunity to showcase their talents, while Brag Studio drew upon its extensive experience in creative execution and youth marketing to find an innovative approach that blends two significant aspects of Aussie culture: music and sport.”

    Credits:

    The Brag Media Project Leads:

    Partnerships Manager – Marcus Allen

    Creative Director – James Di Fabrizio

    Head of Production – Brad Arnold

     

    Film Production:

    Producer – Brad Arnold

    Director – Paul Liddle

    Editor – Paul Liddle

    DOP – Matt Hopkins

    First AC – Michael Leung

    Gaffer – Nik Damianakis

    Sound Engineer – Jason Wagner

     

    Song Production:

    Director – Brad Arnold

    Producer – Mallrat

    Lyrics and Vocals – Mallrat

    Lyrics and Vocals – Kwame

    Soccer Sounds – Caitlin Foord

     

    adidas

    Rosaria Gordon, Senior Manager – Brand Activation

     

    Essencemediacom

    Andrew Hardeman – Client Partner

    Jasmin Christie – Client Planning Director

    Tejal Mistri – Client Marketplace Director

