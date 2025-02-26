Adelaide University Launches ‘Launch You’ Campaign Via Richard Rose

Adelaide University—the new institution resulting from the merger of University of Adelaide and University SA—has launched a new campaign, ‘Launch You’ via creative agency Richard Rose.

The ‘Launch You’ concept is designed to inspire prospective students, postgraduates, and researchers, positioning Adelaide University as the launchpad for their futures. The campaign aims to challenge outdated perceptions of university education, reinforcing Adelaide University as a place for anyone ready to take that leap towards a career or change the world through research or innovation.

Beyond its student focus, ‘Launch You’ speaks to the broader need for a highly skilled workforce in South Australia and beyond. With thriving industries requiring more graduates than ever, Adelaide University will play a crucial role in driving economic and social progress.

At the heart of the creative approach is the idea of transformation. The campaign’s hero characters—representing future graduates, postgraduates, and researchers—are literally ‘launched’ from their current state, illustrating the experience of studying and working at Adelaide University.

The organising idea ‘We’re here to help launch new futures’ serves as the campaign’s signature, rolling out across a diverse multi-media strategy spanning television, digital, outdoor and social media in Australia and key international markets.

Benjamin Grindlay, CMO of University of Adelaide said; “This campaign captures the essence of Adelaide University—we exist to propel students, researchers, and innovators forward. Whether it’s a career, an idea, or a world-changing breakthrough, we’re here to help launch new futures.”

“Higher education is about more than just study – it’s about momentum. This campaign represents Adelaide University’s role in shaping the future workforce and breaking down barriers to success.”

Sharna Sosnowski, Interim CMCO of University SA said; “Adelaide University will produce graduates able to compete and lead all around the world; it will attract international researchers and produce research of global impact. Accordingly, this campaign needed to speak to a global audience, inspiring future students, researchers and partners in Australia and beyond.”

Adam Rose, CCO at Richards Rose said; “At the heart of the word ‘launch’ sit the letters ‘AU’. But more than launching a new university, ‘Launch You’ is a creative platform celebrating thousands of individuals ready to make their mark on the world. From high school students in South Australia to enterprising postgrads and international researchers, Adelaide University is here to springboard everyone towards a brighter future.”

Digby Richards, CEO at Richards Rose said; “We’re delighted to unveil the first stage of the brand work for this exciting new University. We’re also incredibly proud to be part of the bold move to make higher education a priority in South Australia to help meet its rising productivity and industry needs for decades to come.”

