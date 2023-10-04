Adam Ballesty Joins Crown As CMO To Breathe “Optimism & Joy” Into Brand

Adam Ballesty (pictured) has joined Crown Resorts as the group EGM brand and marketing, following 19 months as CMO at Domino’s.

Ballesty told B&T that he was “thrilled to be working with Crown”. He commenced his role at Crown back in April but the news has only just become public.

He added that he would be looking to bring Crown’s “new brand and position to life and breathing some optimism and joy into this iconic Aussie brand. At its best crown is a world-class entertainment destination”.

Crown Resorts’ recently unveiled brand positioning, “Here’s Where Things Get Interesting,” was created by The Monkeys.

Chief brand & corporate affairs officer of Crown Resorts, Danielle Keighery, said of the new positioning: “Our brand strategy sets a new north star that shifts perceptions of the old Crown as just a casino and hotel to now being seen as a world-class entertainment destination”.

“To be leading a new group team to bring the brand and marketing to life and into 2023, what a great opportunity,” added Ballesty.

Prior to his new role at Crown Resorts, Ballesty spent almost two years at Domino’s following his shock exit from Foxtel in 2019 after just five months.