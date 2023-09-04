Ad Standards Teams With Omnicom To Launch Campaign Encouraging Aussies To Complain About Iffy Ads

Ad Standards, Australia’s advertising complaints handling body, has launched a new campaign to increase awareness of its role in giving a voice to community concerns about advertising.

Executive director Richard Bean said that Ad Standards is leveraging the power of advertising to remind Australians about its crucial function.

“Advertising wields substantial influence in shaping public perceptions and consumer decisions. With that influence comes a responsibility to protect the community from potentially harmful or offensive content,” said Bean.

“Listening to concerns and cultivating responsible, respectful advertising practices is at the core of our operations.”

The campaign was made possible through a partnership with the Omnicom Media Group, whose expertise and creativity have brought the campaign to life.

Ad Standards plays a vital role in the advertising self-regulatory system, independently handling complaints that raise issues under the industry codes developed by the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA).

CEO of AANA Josh Faulks said that an informed and engaged public is critical to ensuring trust and confidence in Australia’s advertising self-regulatory system.

“Australia boasts a world-class self-regulatory system that promotes responsible advertising, addresses emerging issues, safeguards consumers, and provides a platform for people to voice their concerns,” Faulks said.

“By amplifying awareness of Ad Standards, we reinforce our commitment to building a better industry – one that listens to the community and is responsive to their concerns.”

The Ad Standards advertising campaign, rolling out across TV, radio, digital and out-of-home, features people reacting differently to ads and shows what it can look like to find something ‘off-key’.

Ad Standards also thanked Australian media owners, who have generously donated advertising space in support of the campaign.

Bean added: “This collaborative effort is a testament to the industry’s commitment to upholding the principles of responsible advertising,” Richard Bean said.

“We encourage people to share and amplify this campaign and help get the message out that if you think an ad is off-key, get in touch with Ad Standards and we’ll take a look.”

