Ad Standards Reveal The Most Complained About Ads Of 2023

Ad Standards Reveal The Most Complained About Ads Of 2023
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Ad Standards has revealed the five ads that attracted the most complaints in 2023.

Executive Director Richard Bean said that Ad Standards had received over 3,500 complaints this year and investigated more than 250 ads that raised issues under the advertising industry codes.

“We’ve seen a 25 per cent increase in complaints this year, demonstrating the community’s enthusiasm for holding businesses accountable for their ads,” said Richard Bean.

The main issues of concern were sexual appeal, violence, and demonstrating behaviour contrary to community health and safety standards.

“Advertisers need to make sure their ads align with evolving community standards around the use of sexual imagery and violence, with these issues generating more than half of this year’s complaints,” Bean cautioned.

The most complained about ad was a billboard promoting an adult content creator. The ad attracted 350 complaints.

In second place with 214 complaints was a tv ad for a fast-food chain showing a skateboarder stealing fried chicken from other skateboarders at a skatepark.

A tv ad for chewing gum and billboard ads for an online adult store and an M-rated video game also made the list.

The decision about whether an ad is in breach of the industry rules is made by the Ad Standards Community Panel, a group of everyday Australians from a range of backgrounds.

While none of the ads in the top five were found in breach of the rules, the Ad Standards Community Panel upheld complaints about more than 70 ads this year. Another 30 ads were removed or changed by advertisers as soon as Ad Standards made them aware of complaints.

“Australia’s advertising rules are designed to ensure that every ad is a responsible ad, and that all ads align with community standards,” said Bean.

“If anyone thinks that an ad has crossed the line, they should lodge a complaint with Ad Standards. We accept complaints about ads on any medium and a single complaint is all it takes to initiate an investigation”.

 

 

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

Ad standards

Latest News

Arcare Aged Care Takes To The Streets With Media Republic
  • Advertising

Arcare Aged Care Takes To The Streets With Media Republic

It’s the bane of brands and media buyers around the world over. Getting eyes on traditional forms of advertising in communities that are hard to reach. It was a dilemma aged-care provider Arcare needed to overcome. In a ground-breaking move to connect with communities in the Sunshine Coast, Balnarring and Point Lonsdale, areas traditionally difficult […]

Nominees Announced For The 13th AACTA International Awards
  • Media

Nominees Announced For The 13th AACTA International Awards

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) – today announced the nominees for the 13th AACTA International Awards. These Awards recognise the most outstanding film and television productions of the past year and are determined by Australia’s leading filmmakers and content creators. The winners will be announced on Saturday 10th February at the 2024 AACTA […]

Moo-ving Web Design To New Pastures: ConversionCow Launches To Streamline SMB Sales Efficiency
  • Marketing

Moo-ving Web Design To New Pastures: ConversionCow Launches To Streamline SMB Sales Efficiency

A dynamic new MarTech SaaS software company called ConversionCow has hit the market with the mission of helping small businesses deliver more enhanced sales messaging to customers, with the conversion rates to show for it. ConversionCow is a low-cost yet high-volume solution that acts as a smart salesperson entirely customisable to how and when customers interact […]

Friends choosing a movie to watch together at home, video on demand concept
  • Media

Searchr TV Streaming Guide To Launch Next Month

The Searchr guide will launch next month, combining all free-to-air and many paid providers. Searchr aggregates and hosts all Australian free-to-air providers, ten of the biggest and best-known local and international paid streaming platforms, and has partnered with LeadStory for breaking news content, all in one user-friendly application. By completely eliminating the need for any […]

B&T’s Biggest Winning Agencies Of 2023!
  • Advertising

B&T’s Biggest Winning Agencies Of 2023!

Based on new business wins, it'll be more than watery punch & a cocktail frankfurt at these agency Christmas parties.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
We Are Sprout Partner With Two Raw Sisters To Showcase The NZ Duo In Australia
  • Media

We Are Sprout Partner With Two Raw Sisters To Showcase The NZ Duo In Australia

FMCG and QSR brand/digital agency We Are Sprout has teamed up with best-selling cookbook creators Two Raw Sisters to highlight this NZ duo in Australia. Announcing the partnership on Instagram, We Are Sprout said: “We are very excited to announce We are Sprout have partnered with the very clever NZ duo the @tworawsisters on an […]

ABC Joins Australian Podcast Ranker
  • Media

ABC Joins Australian Podcast Ranker

A record 105.2 million podcasts were downloaded last month as measured by the Australian Podcast Ranker, released today by Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA) and Triton Digital, partly due to the new addition of ABC. ABC has debuted on the Australian Podcast Ranker as third biggest publisher, behind ARN and SCA. The highest placed ABC […]

MAFS Stars Announce SHOCK Split
  • Media

MAFS Stars Announce SHOCK Split

Much like talent shows not doing much for people's music careers, MAFS also doing little for contestants' love lives.