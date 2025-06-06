Ad Standards Finds AGN’s MasterChef Ad Misleading On Timeline For Renewable Gas

Ad Standards has ruled that a television commercial aired during an episode of Network 10’s MasterChef Australia breached environmental advertising standards by implying that renewable gas would be widely available to households in the near future, a claim it found misleading.

The TV spot, which aired during MasterChef Australia, featured visuals of a gas burner and the VoiceOver: “It’s not just the innovative dishes that come out of this kitchen that will surprise you, it’s also the gas. The MasterChef kitchen is cooking with renewable gas again, and at AGN we’re working towards a future where renewable gas could one day be used in your kitchen. With all the control you love”.

As the complaint related specifically to the accuracy of claims made by the advertiser, B&T understands Network 10 was not involved in the case. The network declined to comment.

While the ad accurately stated that the MasterChef kitchen was powered by biomethane, acertified renewable gas produced from waste and sourced from Jemena’s Malabar Biomethane Injection Plant, the Ad Standards Community Panel found issue with AGN’s future-facing claim.

The panel acknowledged that biomethane is a renewable energy source and agreed that the gas used on-set was indeed renewable. However, it concluded that the ad gave a misleading overall impression that renewable gas is close to being widely available to everyday consumers.

The Panel found that while AGN’s long-term goal of supplying 100% renewable gas by 2050 is genuine, the ad gave the misleading impression that such gas would be available in household kitchens much sooner. It noted that most current trials involve hydrogen blends, not biomethane, and that the ad failed to clarify the long timeline, creating a false sense of near-term availability for the average consumer.

While AGN defended the ad as both truthful and clearly worded, arguing that “transitions take time” and that the ad linked to a website with more context, the panel held that the omission of timelines within the ad itself could mislead viewers about how soon renewable gas might be accessible in their homes.

As a result, the complaint was upheld under Section 1 of the AANA Environmental Code, which requires environmental claims to be “truthful and factual” and not “misleading or deceptive to the target consumer”.

Despite “respectfully disagreeing” with the ruling, AGN stated it appreciated the feedback and is evaluating next steps.

“AGN has always made clear that the supply of renewable gas to the MasterChef kitchen showcases a demonstration of what can be possible in the future with no immediate timeframe,” the company said.

AGN has since removed the ad and is considering modifications, including clarifying references to its renewable gas targets and projects.