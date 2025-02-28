Ad Execs Call Out The Brand Activations That Rocked Super Bowl LIX

Fresh from attending the world’s biggest sporting event, Super Bowl LIX, OMG’s managing director of content, Thomas Hutley and OMD’s managing partner, Dan Clark, breakdown the standout brand activations, key trends and lessons for brands looking to make an impact beyond the game. And we promise this will be a Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce free zone, so read on.

The Super Bowl isn’t just a sporting event – it’s the world’s biggest stage for brand storytelling. Unlike most marketing moments, it remains one of the few truly unifying cultural events, cutting across sports, entertainment, and mainstream conversation. But beyond the game itself, what makes the Super Bowl such a marketing phenomenon?

Enter the Tailgate Effect – the four-day build-up and post-game celebrations where fans, media, and brands collide to fuel excitement. These moments are where cultural relevance is shaped, and for marketers, they provide a unique window of heightened consumer receptivity.

This Tailgate Effect isn’t just an American phenomenon. In Australia, we’re seeing the same shift at major entertainment and sporting events. Whether it’s the Australian Open, LIV Golf, or Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, the experience extends far beyond the main event. Fans aren’t just attending, they’re curating their experience through merchandise, outfits, branded activations, giveaways, and social media moments.

From a marketer’s perspective, these extended event ecosystems offer prime opportunities for brand integration. Super Bowl TV spots remain legendary for their mass reach, but they’re a one-time moment. The real marketing magic happens in how brands extend their presence across experiential activations, guerrilla marketing, and digital amplification.

Social platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts have reshaped how brands engage fans in these environments. By leveraging UGC (user-generated content), peer influence, and media amplification, brands that win are the ones that seamlessly integrate into the broader event conversation – not just the game itself.

But which brands did we think truly stood out at Super Bowl LIX? And what lessons can marketers take from them?

Pepsi’s Return: A Masterclass in Guerrilla Marketing

For a decade, Pepsi was synonymous with the Super Bowl, sponsoring the coveted halftime show. But after exiting this partnership in 2022, they seemingly stepped away from the big game.

This year, however, Pepsi made a surprise return – not inside the stadium, but by owning the cultural build-up outside it. Their two-day ‘Nola Eats Fest’, free to the public, blended live music with local food stalls, drawing thousands of visitors. But this wasn’t just about entertainment, it was a strategic play to launch three limited-edition drinks, ‘Drips by Pepsi.’

The brilliance? By tapping into the Super Bowl energy without an official sponsorship, Pepsi ensured maximum engagement, while avoiding the hefty price tag of an in-game ad. It was a reminder that brands don’t need to be inside the stadium to be part of the conversation.

Key Takeaway: You don’t always need an official partnership to create impact. Find ways to align with cultural moments and deliver value to engaged audiences.

Captain Morgan: The Power of Multi-Touchpoint Activations

If one brand truly dominated the Super Bowl weekend, it was Captain Morgan. From the moment fans arrived at the airport, they were met with large-scale OOH formats announcing that New Orleans’ famous Bourbon Street was being renamed ‘Rum Street’ for the weekend.

But this wasn’t just a branding play. Captain Morgan invited fans to “Follow the Captain” by scanning QR codes on cups, coasters, and signage, unlocking free cocktails, merchandise, and VIP party tickets. The experience culminated in the Rum Street HQ Party, headlined by T-Pain – an exclusive VIP event that solidified Captain Morgan as the drink of choice for Super Bowl celebrations.

Key Takeaway: Don’t just advertise – immerse your audience in a brand experience that seamlessly integrates into their journey and provides a content creation opportunity. Multi-touchpoint activations create deeper engagement and brand affinity.



The biggest lesson from Super Bowl LIX is that brands that create immersive, value-driven experiences win consumer attention. And while this played out on one of the world’s biggest stages, the same principles apply right here in Australia.

Whether it’s a major sporting event, music festival, or cultural moment, there’s a huge opportunity for brands to invest in events and activations that go beyond traditional advertising.

At its core, the Super Bowl proves one thing. Consumers don’t just want to see your brand—they want to experience it.