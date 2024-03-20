Acoustic Meets Demand For Real-Time Customer Engagement

Acoustic, a global marketing and customer engagement provider for B2C brands, has announced significant company momentum driven by its pioneering solution, Acoustic Connect, and increased investment in global talent.

As marketers grapple with accessing consumer data and leveraging it to develop meaningful customer experiences, they require streamlined solutions that prioritize consumer privacy while enabling personalized customer journey orchestration. Following the launch of Acoustic Connect in May 2023, brands across various industries and geographies are deploying the solution to enhance customer engagement and future-proof their marketing strategies amid the dynamic privacy landscape. To better support customers and continue to propel the company’s growth, Acoustic expects to increase its global headcount across its Customer Experience, Engineering, and Sales organizations.

With worldwide spending on marketing technology expected to exceed $215 billion by 2027, there is strong global demand for solutions that effectively engage consumers and improve marketing performance. Leading organizations across the globe validate Acoustic’s vision for one-to-one customer engagement by deploying Acoustic Connect, including:

North American brands like Bulbs.com, Foxwoods Resort Casino, GFA World, MarketingProfs,

National Golf Foundation, Politicoin, and Primitives By Kathy

Latin American brands, including Bancolombia and Entel Peru

European brands like Ocaso

Australian brands such as The Australian Property Institute, Global Shop Direct, and Shaype

To better support customers in these markets, Acoustic projects double-digit headcount growth by the end of its fiscal year in June. Key growth areas include the Customer Experience organization to increasingly strengthen client relationships with in-house expertise, Engineering to accelerate product innovation and capacity, and Sales to continue the company’s expansion in key regions across the globe.

Further strengthening its workforce, Acoustic welcomes new members to its senior leadership team. To support growing demand in Europe, Lou Vandenbergh has been promoted to senior vice president & general manager of EMEA. In this role, Vandenbergh will relocate to Acoustic’s London office to facilitate growth and hiring in-region. To help Acoustic’s customers maximize their investments and the performance of their campaigns, Acoustic is also expanding its Services team with two senior leaders: Walt Mykins joins Acoustic as senior vice president of client services, and Steve Curran joins as vice president of professional services. Together, the three seasoned leaders bring over 70 years of combined experience and are set to sharpen customer centricity and service excellence.

“At Acoustic, our direction is guided by a razor-sharp focus on client success and an unwavering commitment to innovation,” says Mark Cattini, CEO of Acoustic. “The recent surge in Acoustic Connect clients, our strategic workforce expansion, and our investment in top-tier leadership underscore the confidence we have in our long-term vision and our role as a catalyst in the customer engagement landscape”.