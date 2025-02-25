CampaignsNewsletter

ACCIONA & DDB Group Melbourne Spin Up New Campaign For ‘Turbine Made’ Wind Turbine Blade Upcycling Initiative

DDB Group Melbourne has launched its latest campaign with ACCIONA, a leader in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure, to promote the Turbine Made initiative.

This initiative seeks solutions to give retired wind turbine blades a second life and aims to engage industry, sustainability advocates and other potential partners to identify potential new applications for the material.

Renewable energy is emissions-free; however, the wind industry faces an enormous environmental challenge. Wind turbine blades don’t last forever, as the life of a wind farm is typically between 25-30 years. And while up to 94 per cent of the materials used on a wind farm are easily recovered, the recycling of blades is technologically more complex.

For the launch of the initiative, ACCIONA has broken down a decommissioned blade from its Waubra Wind Farm in Victoria into a versatile particulate that can serve as a raw material for sustainable product manufacturing. Like the turbines themselves, the products will help power a more sustainable Australia and could include applications such as protective gear for firefighters, highway crossings for endangered koalas, concrete for sustainable buildings and equipment for playgrounds.

The ‘Turbine Made’ launch has been supported with an integrated campaign, including online film, social, PR, press and out-of-home.

DDB Group Melbourne’s newly promoted ECD, Giles Watson, said: “Turbine Made is about reimagining what’s possible. In doing so, we’re not just giving turbine blades a second life–but also inspiring industries to see that waste doesn’t have to be the end of the story, it can be the start of something remarkable.”

To bring this initiative to life, ACCIONA engaged DDB Melbourne off the back of a competitive pitch process to conceive and develop the Turbine Made idea, brand identity, marketing and PR strategy. Leveraging DDB’s creative expertise, the initiative aims to engage industry, sustainability advocates, and other potential partners to identify new applications for the material. The campaign includes social, PR, OOH and an online film, which can be viewed here.

ACCIONA GM brand and marketing, Caroline Pinter, said: “Turbine Made demonstrates our commitment to sustainable innovation. We are working to transform one of the industry’s most complex environmental challenges into a solution that enables the development of new, forward-thinking products. By collaborating with DDB Melbourne, we have been able to effectively communicate the opportunities of this initiative. We’re excited to see how this material could be used and look forward to working with our partners to bring these ideas to life.”

The project is already underway, with the first Turbine Made prototype launching in early March, and ACCIONA is now seeking partnerships with more industries, businesses, researchers and students.

