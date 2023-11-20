Accenture Song to Drive Content Production Transformation for Accor

Accenture has been appointed by global hospitality group Accor to support its content production capability, driving scale and establishing consistency in local and global marketing communications across its hotel brands, tailored to guests’ evolving needs.

Accenture Song, Accenture’s tech-powered creative group, created the ‘Content Atelier’, a new data-driven content supply chain model that aims to create personalised, flexible, efficient and high-quality marketing and communications content across every customer touchpoint whilst reducing costs.

Spanning both physical and digital communications, the ‘Content Atelier’ will be available to all Accor marketing professionals worldwide, enabling content production management from the initial brief to performance measurement and content optimisation. The service has been developed with leading design principles and utilises Accenture’s SynOps platform for marketing and content operations whilst being integrated into Accor’s infrastructure.

Against a backdrop of changing guest expectations and global macroeconomic shifts, the ‘Content Atelier’ uses a data-led approach to enable Accor brand marketers to focus on their most important activities whilst aiming to increase the effectiveness of its digital marketing programs, drive more traffic to its branded website, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Technological innovation is key to the design of the service, with generative AI as part of the strategic content production roadmap. In support of Accor’s commitment to shape the future of travel, sustainability sits at the core of all content production activities through brand and marketing strategy to marketing content activation.

“Accor is committed to extending hospitality and inspiring new opportunities and experiences for our guests. So, it is crucial we have the right framework in place to reach our guests in the right way at the right time on the right channels, to inspire and support their travel needs and desires. Consumer attention is not agnostic, it spreads across multiple digital channels and we need to be able to communicate with our guests on all relevant platforms, particularly at the research and inspiration stage of the customer journey. Hospitality is all about connecting with people and through our new digital content strategy we can better connect with, inspire and serve our guests,” said Stéphanie Jaffré, SVP digital marketing & eCommerce, premium, midscale & economy brands at Accor.

“Together with Accor, we have redesigned the experience for Accor marketing professionals, aiming to optimise efficiency on a global level and ensure locally relevant, ultra-personalized experiences for its guests. We are proud to support Accor in creating a new generation of content production, harnessing our deep industry, creative and technical expertise. The development of the ‘Content Atelier’ serves each brand within the group according to their marketing ambitions, delivering bespoke and creative points of delight worldwide,” said Martial Viudes, managing director at Accenture Song.

Accenture Song, which has been working with Accor’s marketing and content teams for almost four years, is already producing the Group’s content in multiple countries in Europe.