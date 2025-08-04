Acast Renews Partnership With Finance Podcast Network Equity Mates Media

Acast has signed a new multi-year agreement with Equity Mates Media. With more than 25 million total downloads across its growing network, Equity Mates is known for its relatable, jargon-free approach to investing.

Founded in 2017 by Bryce Leske and Alec Renehan, Equity Mates began as a podcast charting their own investing journey. The brand has since grown into a full-scale media company, with six popular podcasts, a daily newsletter and a large community of highly engaged listeners. Its flagship show, Equity Mates Investing, is released in audio and video format with more than 15 million total downloads.

The Equity Mates portfolio includes: Equity Mates Investing, Get Started Investing, Headlines by Equity Mates, Basis Points, Crypto Curious and Talk Money To Me.

Across the network, Equity Mates reaches more than 300,000 monthly podcast listeners, 59,000 newsletter subscribers and a social following of 320,000, helping Australians make smarter and better informed financial decisions.

Equity Mates first joined the Acast Creator Network in 2021 and has renewed its partnership following successful brand campaigns across sectors like travel, personal finance, insurance and tech. Under the new agreement, Acast remains the exclusive global hosting, distributing and monetisation partner for all Equity Mates podcasts.

Guy Scott-Wilson, content director for Acast ANZ, said: “We’ve loved working with Alec, Bryce and the Equity Mates team over the past four years, and it’s exciting to renew our partnership. Equity Mates is a true Australian podcasting success story, and their commitment to giving people the information and confidence they need to start investing has seen them build an incredible global community of young investors. Commercially, Equity Mates put a lot of care and consideration into how they integrate brand messaging into their content, which makes them incredibly popular with advertisers and an important part of the Acast Creator Network.”

Alec and Bryce, co-founders of Equity Mates Media, said: “Renewing with Acast was an easy decision. From day one, they’ve backed us wholeheartedly, never asking us to compromise on our voice or vision. Acast has empowered us to grow entirely on our own terms. Their genuine support and specialist expertise make them the natural choice for any podcast looking for a true partner.”

Acast is home to some of Australia’s most beloved independent podcasts, including Casefile True Crime, Toni and Ryan, Basically Besties, Australian True Crime, Alpha Blokes, We Mean Well, Hello Sport and many others. They also represent global publishers including TED Audio Collective, The Guardian and The Athletic.

The renewed deal with Equity Mates includes advertising and sponsorship opportunities across audio, video and social media, connecting brands with a loyal, high-value audience.

Beyond audio, Equity Mates continues to grow through live events, online courses, two published books and a vibrant community platform – all focused on helping Australians learn, grow and connect as investors.

Backed by Betashares, the company plans to expand its content, enhance community engagement and launch new educational tools to improve the level of financial literacy across Australia – all while maintaining full editorial independence.

