ABC Announces Stan Grant As Sole Host For Q&A Triggering Backlash Online

The ABC has announced that Stan Grant will take over as the new full-time host of its Q&A program, causing viewers to take to Twitter to voice their disappointment.

Grant has spent the last year sharing the role of host with Virginia Trioli and David Speers, but will step into the role as permanent host from Monday 1 August.

ABC director of news, Justin Stevens said: “ABC News is incredibly fortunate to have been able to call on three such exceptional journalists.

“I sincerely thank Virginia and David for their great contribution to the program, in addition to their other commitments. They have been outstanding.”

The announcement has caused backlash online, with many viewers displeased with the decision and calling it the “death knell for Q&A.”

Audiences appear concerned of Grant’s particular style of presentation which tends to lead to him talking over guest’s answers, with one commenter asking “does it also now get renamed to ‘A’?”

Will you suggest to him ‘hosting’ mostly involves letting others speak; so more than constantly soap-boxing over the top of each and every guest? — Dave Murray (@daveomry) July 25, 2022

And that’s the end of the show pic.twitter.com/IWpHlK9Dzp — dotheday (@Dotheday) July 25, 2022

Stan will host himself …no need for audience or guests — gary uren (@uren_gary) July 25, 2022

The news also comes after a controversial moment earlier in the year, in which Grant asked an audience member to leave the studio over a question regarding the media representation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The moment sparked yet another fierce debate online, with some viewers backing Grant for taking a strong stance on the international issue while others condemned him for not respecting the audience member’s right to his own opinion.