ABC Announces Stan Grant As Sole Host For Q&A Triggering Backlash Online

ABC Announces Stan Grant As Sole Host For Q&A Triggering Backlash Online
Solomon Nivison-Smith
By Solomon Nivison-Smith
SHARE
THIS



The ABC has announced that Stan Grant will take over as the new full-time host of its Q&A program, causing viewers to take to Twitter to voice their disappointment.

Grant has spent the last year sharing the role of host with Virginia Trioli and David Speers, but will step into the role as permanent host from Monday 1 August.

ABC director of news, Justin Stevens said: “ABC News is incredibly fortunate to have been able to call on three such exceptional journalists.

“I sincerely thank Virginia and David for their great contribution to the program, in addition to their other commitments. They have been outstanding.”

The announcement has caused backlash online, with many viewers displeased with the decision and calling it the “death knell for Q&A.”

Audiences appear concerned of Grant’s particular style of presentation which tends to lead to him talking over guest’s answers, with one commenter asking “does it also now get renamed to ‘A’?”

The news also comes after a controversial moment earlier in the year, in which Grant asked an audience member to leave the studio over a question regarding the media representation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The moment sparked yet another fierce debate online, with some viewers backing Grant for taking a strong stance on the international issue while others condemned him for not respecting the audience member’s right to his own opinion.

Please login with linkedin to comment

ABC Q&A Stan Grant

Latest News

The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network
  • Media
  • Technology

The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network

In just over 12 months, The Nutrition Couch Podcast produced by dietitians Leanne Ward and Susie Burrell for ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network has hit 1 million downloads. The Nutrition Couch is a health podcast hosted and produced by qualified dietitians hosted by Susie Burrell and Leanna Ward. Throughout each episode, Burrell and Ward share their experience in […]

Hit 103.1 & 102.3 Triple M are the new media partners of the Townsville Fire WNBL team, with a launch at the Townsville radio stations HQ.
  • Marketing
  • Media

Townsville Fire WNBL Teams Up With Hit 103.1 And 102.3 Triple M

Townsville Fire, who compete in the WNBL in Australia, have partnered with radio stations Hit 103.1 and 102.3 Triple M to highlight the team’s performances over the course of the coming season. Main image L to R: Courtney Woods (Townsville Fire WNBL), Steve ‘Pricey’ Price (Triple M), Stephanie Reid (Townsville Fire WNBL), Shannon Seebohm (coach, […]

Infobip And Microsoft Team Up With WhatsApp And SMS Integration
  • Technology

Infobip And Microsoft Team Up With WhatsApp And SMS Integration

Global cloud communications company Infobip enhances its collaboration with Microsoft by integrating its WhatsApp and SMS channels to help businesses to deepen customer relationships, increase loyalty and boost sales. This follows Infobip’s deployment of its Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) on Microsoft Azure last year, adding its omnichannel capabilities to Microsoft’s platforms. Customers increasingly want to message […]

InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Data Collaboration
  • Technology

InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Data Collaboration

Data collaboration platform InfoSum has announced the launch of Platform Sigma, the next evolution in first-party data collaboration and privacy protection. These enhancements, the most significant update in InfoSum’s history, provide organizations with a safe, secure, and interoperable infrastructure to build and manage their own data clean rooms.  Platform Sigma is the next-generation data collaboration […]

IPG Posts 7.9% Organic Growth In Q2
  • Advertising
  • Media

IPG Posts 7.9% Organic Growth In Q2

Once again B&T's slicing, dicing & blending IPG's Q2 numbers to deliver this smoothie-esque financial fact sheet.