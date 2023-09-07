AANA’s Director Of Member Engagement & Events Emma Logan To Depart

AANA’s Director Of Member Engagement & Events Emma Logan To Depart
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    Emma Logan, director of member engagement and events, has decided to leave the AANA.

    For over three years, Logan has been the heart and soul of the AANA. Her passion, energy and dedication towards the industry has been unwavering and she is a fierce defender and advocate for AANA’s members. Logan has made an incredible contribution to AANA and the industry, and she will leave a huge legacy and will be sorely missed.

    “I can’t thank everyone enough for your engagement, support and friendship during my time at AANA, ‘this is certainly not goodbye’. It’s been a real privilege to work so closely within our community and connect with so many inspiring leaders to build a better industry.

    “I am incredibly passionate about the Advertising Industry and AANA’s role within it. I’m immensely proud of what we have achieved during my time with the organisation. The experiences, growth, and networks built have been more than I could have ever imagined. AANA is in great hands with Josh at the helm and I look forward to seeing the impact he and the team will achieve.

    “Now I have the opportunity to take stock and truly assess where I want to contribute next, and am excited about where my next adventure will take me. Thank you again for all your support and looking forward to connecting over the coming months.” said Logan.

    Logan will be wrapping up with AANA at the end of November.



    AANA

