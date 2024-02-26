A Sign Of The Time? Are Media’s Diabetic Living Records 11% Year-On-Year Readership Growth

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Are Media has experienced its sixth consecutive quarter of year-on-year readership growth, according to new Roy Morgan data.

The combined average issue readership of Are Media’s print brands increased four per cent year-on-year in December 2023, versus the total print market increase of 3.6 per cent year-on-year, to now deliver an average of 6.04 million readers a month.

Are Media chief executive officer, Jane Huxley, said: “As we enter our sixth consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth, it is abundantly clear that the power of the magazine medium is being embraced by Australian women.

“The fact more women across every life stage are taking the time to read our magazines is something we never take for granted. Magazines have a remarkable ability to connect with women and to influence, inform and inspire, turning connection into action through our audiences of intent. In uncertain times, magazines also offer the luxury of escape.

“We continue to be focused on supercharging our omnichannel brands, powered by content and shopping experiences we know Australian women love,” she said.

Better Homes and Gardens retained its crown as the most-read paid print magazine in Australia, with 1.83 million readers (average issue), up eight per cent year-on-year.

The Australian Women’s Weekly saw a three per cent year-on-year increase, to 1.3 million. The leading weekly women’s entertainment magazine, Woman’s Day, grew three per cent year-on-year to 792,000 readers, while marie claire saw a nine per cent jump year-on-year to 289,000 readers.

In the homes category, Home Beautiful was the company’s second-fastest-growing brand, up 40 per cent year-on-year to 410,000 readers, and Australian House & Garden increased 12 per cent year-on-year to 688,000 readers.

Inside Out grew 11 per cent year-on-year to 135,000 readers and Country Style increased three per cent year-on-year to 190,000, while Australia’s favourite television magazine – TV WEEK – grew one per cent year-on-year to 383,000 readers.

In the food category, Australian Gourmet Traveller was up five per cent year-on-year to 221,000 readers and Diabetic Living was up 11 per cent year-on-year to 275,000 readers.




