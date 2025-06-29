Lipton Teas & Infusions Relaunch Spiced Chai Latte Blend With ‘One In A Gillian’ Campaign

A passionate plea from tea loving fans has motivated Lipton Teas and Infusions to relaunch its spiced chai latte blend, filling hearts and glasses across the country. One of those superfans has become the face of the relaunch campaign created by Think HQ to herald the return of Lipton’s Chai Latte to supermarket shelves.

Campaign creative includes three humorous films, and introduces real life local legend Gillian Allen as the heroine who saved the day with her social media campaign to bring back the brew. As well as the campaign films, Gillian features in promotional materials produced by Think HQ rolling out across digital, social, earned media and in-store, telling the story of how one woman’s love for a cup of Lipton Chai Latte inspired a passionate groundswell of fandom.

After seeing over 500 people sign a petition and fans flooding Lipton’s channels calling for Chai Latte’s return, Gillian was inspired. She started her own online campaign on Facebook, rallying a community to make their wishes clear, and becoming a leading figure in a grassroots movement to bring back the bevvy. Lipton Teas and Infusions noticed, and responded.

“We’ve been aware of the support from fans for Lipton Chai Latte for some time, and we knew we had to act,” said Sarah Shen, marketing manager at Lipton Teas and Infusions.

“This relaunch of our two Chai Latte blends – Classic and Spiced – reflects our commitment to crafting products of excellent quality and are testament to the rich flavours that keep bringing customers back.”

By making Gillian the face of the relaunch campaign, Lipton is celebrating the power of everyday voices to influence real change. Think HQ’s strategy and creative focused on harnessing the energy of the loyal fans and turning their passion into a relaunch moment, while the search for the ideal ambassador led straight to Gillian.

Think HQ creative director, Wellison D’Assuncao said, “The campaign tells consumers the story of how their favourite brew found its way back on shelves. But the bigger story here for brands and marketers is the one about the importance of understanding your audience and the power they have. Kudos to Lipton for their powerful response in giving the fans what they wanted and Think HQ the opportunity to run with it.”

“Never in a million years did I think a Facebook group would actually bring it back. I just missed it so much – it was part of my daily routine and something that brought me comfort. To know so many others felt the same and that Lipton not only listened, but even made me the face of it, is amazing,” said Gillian.

Whether you’re a long-time fan, or new to Lipton Chai Latte, the message is clear: your voice matters – and sometimes, it can even bring back your favourite drink.

