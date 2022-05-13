A Journo Has Tagged An Italian P@rn Artist Instead Of Albo On Twitter

Australian Journalist Samantha Maiden accidentally tagged a porn artist instead of Labour Leader Anthony Albanese on Twitter – and, yes, this is where we are at in this election.

Maiden is a respected political editor and is honestly worth a follow on Twitter, she has also has amassed over 160,000 followers – basically, she’s no small fry.

She’s also known for tweeting some political zingers

The former Health Minister Michael Ferguson is at this press conference presided over a situation where Tasmanian women were forced to travel to the mainland for abortions . Someone should ask him why they was allowed to occur for a Medicare procedure — Samantha Maiden (@samanthamaiden) May 12, 2022

However, the journo made a mistake when she tagged an Italian porn artist with the handle @Albo instead of Anthony Albanese – honestly could happen to anyone and it has been happening since 2019.

hundreds of mentions and all for an Australian politician whose name is Albo too. He as an username slightly different but lots of australian keep mentioning me instead of him… 😭 — Albo draws lewds 🔞🏳️‍🌈 (@Albo) May 22, 2019

In a now, deleted tweet, Pedestrian have reported that Maiden tweeted, “Meanwhile @Albo says he backs a five per cent increase adding caveat if Fair Work grants it not stating would make a submission.”

Thankfully, fourteen-year-old journalist Leonardo Puglisi came to the rescue and let Maiden know who she tagged – Gen Z to the rescue!

i doubt an italian porn artist would be answering "gotcha" questions but ok https://t.co/JRrROpG7nt — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) May 12, 2022

What a time to be on the internet.