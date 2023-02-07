72andSunny Unveils Latest Work For Plant-Based MILKLAB

72andSunny Unveils Latest Work For Plant-Based MILKLAB
In its new campaign via 72andSunny, MILKLAB, who offer a range of premium plant-based milks, positions itself as the barista’s choice. 

The digital and social-led campaign, which includes a new integrated design system for the brand, launches a new brand platform, Made with. Made for. Baristas, highlighting the simple truth that MILKLAB products were developed in collaboration with baristas. 

Produced in-house by 72andSunny, the campaign, which will run across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, BVOD and OOH, showcases the personality of real baristas doing the thing they love – making the perfect coffee.

“To stand out in a cluttered category, as well as engaging a nation of coffee lovers is tough. We assembled an all star internal production team and worked in close collaboration with the MILKLAB team to create something that truly captures the essence and roots of the MILKLAB brand in barista culture” says Luke Martin, ECD, 72andSunny

Natalie Latimore, marketing manager, MILKLAB, added: “72andSunny have delivered an authentic, distinctive campaign that connects with consumers and baristas alike through sharing our brand truth while celebrating the baristas who have been integral to the development of the MILKLAB brand. It was super important that we featured real life baristas over paid actors to showcase those unique and colourful personalities that make up the local Aussie barista scene and make that daily MILKLAB coffee moment special for our consumers.”  

