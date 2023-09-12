72andSunny Reels In BCF’s Creative

BCF has appointed 72andSunny as their new creative agency after a brand review.

72andSunny will be partnering with the BCF team to create the strategic and creative playbook that will inform all their brand communications moving forward, as well as developing future advertising campaigns.

Nick Boyden, GM, ecommerce and marketing of BCF, said: “We were impressed by the world class strategic and creative capabilities of the 72andSunny team but most of all we loved the experience working with them. They’re super collaborative with an easy style that felt very us. Almost from day one they felt like an extension of our team which we love”

Ross Berthinussen, CEO 72andSunny ANZ, commented: “We’re stoked to be partnering with this team of legends to build such an iconic Aussie brand. It has a rich heritage of great creative work that will be a heap of fun to build upon.”

