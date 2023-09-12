72andSunny Reels In BCF’s Creative

72andSunny Reels In BCF’s Creative
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



BCF has appointed 72andSunny as their new creative agency after a brand review.

72andSunny will be partnering with the BCF team to create the strategic and creative playbook that will inform all their brand communications moving forward, as well as developing future advertising campaigns.

Nick Boyden, GM, ecommerce and marketing of BCF, said: “We were impressed by the world class strategic and creative capabilities of the 72andSunny team but most of all we loved the experience working with them. They’re super collaborative with an easy style that felt very us. Almost from day one they felt like an extension of our team which we love”

Ross Berthinussen, CEO 72andSunny ANZ, commented: “We’re stoked to be partnering with this team of legends to build such an iconic Aussie brand. It has a rich heritage of great creative work that will be a heap of fun to build upon.”



Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand?
1241 votes
Vote

Please login with linkedin to comment

72andSunny bc&f

Latest News

Indie Agency Weave Decanters Wine Brand Innocent Bystander’s Creative
  • Advertising

Indie Agency Weave Decanters Wine Brand Innocent Bystander’s Creative

Melbourne-based creative company Weave has been chosen to lead the creative efforts for Innocent Bystander. Weave has enjoyed a strong relationship with the Brown Family Wine Group (BFWG) since 2016, when they helped to craft the Innocent Bystander brand for their Healesville cellar door launch. During that time Weave’s role has expanded, including an appointment […]

Broadsheet Partners With The Body Shop In Its Biggest Beauty Collab EVER
  • Media

Broadsheet Partners With The Body Shop In Its Biggest Beauty Collab EVER

Broadsheet, Australia’s go-to culture guide, has created a multi-faceted content campaign with The Body Shop to promote their ten “Most Loved” product range and showcase the natural ingredients in their products. The campaign represents the biggest beauty category partnership undertaken by Broadsheet. It features written, video, and social content alongside a specially curated event at […]

The KIIS Network Asks R U OK?
  • Marketing

The KIIS Network Asks R U OK?

This Thursday to support R U OK? Day and their mission of suicide prevention, the KIIS Network is encouraging listeners to reflect on their own mental health and check in on their loved ones. R U OK? Day is a National Day of Action when Australians are reminded to ask, ‘Are you ok?’ to start […]

QMS Partners With SXSW Sydney To Celebrate Creativity And Innovation
  • Marketing

QMS Partners With SXSW Sydney To Celebrate Creativity And Innovation

QMS is partnering with SXSW Sydney 2023, the week-long “festival of festivals” that celebrates creativity and innovation. QMS’s involvement with SXSW Sydney includes being named as presenting partner of the Media Industry Conference Track, the area with programming that covers the media landscape, the power of the companies who currently control the message, and the […]

Havas Study: 63% Of Early Adopting Aussies Say They’re More Stressed Post-COVID
  • Media

Havas Study: 63% Of Early Adopting Aussies Say They’re More Stressed Post-COVID

Expectations and concern for our mental health has made a major shift since the pandemic began in 2020. This is one of the key findings from a global mental health and wellbeing report released by Havas. The hangover from the pandemic is evident with 63 per cent of early adopter or ‘Prosumer’ Australians saying they […]

JCDecaux & The Daily Aus Launch Voice Referendum Education Campaign
  • Marketing

JCDecaux & The Daily Aus Launch Voice Referendum Education Campaign

JCDecaux and news platform The Daily Aus have partnered to inform Australians on the upcoming Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum. The education campaign “Be a voice, not an echo”, empowers audiences to make an informed decision when they vote on October 14. Tess Phillips, executive general manager, corporate affairs, JCDecaux, said: “Given all Australians will […]

Kwik Kopy Australia Launches Magazine “Possible” To Amplify Latest Campaign
  • Marketing

Kwik Kopy Australia Launches Magazine “Possible” To Amplify Latest Campaign

Kwik Kopy Australia, has launched the magazine “Possible” in an intimate launch event, hosted by Kwik Kopy Australia’s CEO, Sonia Shwabsky with 22 entrepreneurs, business owners and media. “We Make Possible” is the latest campaign with the launch of this magazine celebrating entrepreneurs and business owners across the nation who have succeeded against the odds. […]