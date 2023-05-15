72andSunny Nabs FBI’s Robbie Wood For Growth Director Role

Robbie Wood (lead image) has joined 72andSunny as growth director to lead the business development and new business efforts.

Wood joins the agency after thirteen years with FBItalent as a talent agent and head hunter primarily servicing the advertising and marketing industry.

He’s a highly adept business development professional with over 16 years experience in the Australian market, with a background building successful business relationships and networks leading to revenue growth.

Wood will be tasked with finding opportunities to match 72andSunny’s strategy, creative and design offering with the needs of ambitious clients.

Wood said: “After what feels like a lifetime working on the outside looking in on the creative agency world it’s extremely exciting to have the opportunity to join such an amazing team and agency as 72andSunny and to help drive the agency forwards. There is a lot of momentum in the agency at the moment, having just won Medium Agency Of The Year, I’m looking forward to building on that.”

Ross Berthinussen, president, 72andSunny ANZ, added: “Robbie is an epic fit with the 72andSunny brand and culture. He’s a natural optimist, a people person and a progressive thinker. We’re excited about how we can help us build new relationships with ambitious clients”