72andSunny & INNOCEAN Take Home First Adland ARIAs

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has revealed the winners of the inaugural Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement awards, inspired by the Our Soundtrack Our Ads campaign.

The winners were announced at last nights 2023 ARIA Awards in partnership with YouTube.

Claiming victory for Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement (under two minutes) was 72andSunny with Campfire X for Google, featuring Baker Boy in Helping You Help Others.

For Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement (over two minutes), the winner was INNOCEAN Australia with Australian Marine Conservation Society, featuring John Williamson in Voice of the Sea.

The nominees and winners were determined by judges from advertising and music industries across two rounds of voting: Beth Appleton, CEO at Jaxsta Music; Eric J Dubowsky, ARIA and Grammy Award-winning producer; Holly Rankin (aka Jack River), artist and founder of Our Soundtrack Our Stories; Matt McGrath, Director of Brand & Innovation at Rugby Australia; Justin Graham, Group CEO at M&C Saatchi AUNZ; Libby Minogue, CMO at Virgin Australia; Madeleine Stockwell, Marketing Manager at Smirnoff; and Mohamed Komba, Senior Director, A&R Australasia at Warner Music.

“Huge congratulations to this year’s trailblazing winners of our inaugural Our Soundtrack Our Ads ARIA Awards, recognising the power of bringing together great advertising with great Aussie music. The ARIA Awards are Australia’s biggest opportunity to showcase the best of our home-grown talent to the rest of the nation and the world, celebrating music’s ability to enhance and drive storytelling in advertising is a critical part of that. We’re very proud of this category’s success in year one and look forward to the future,” said ARIA CEO, Annabelle Herd.

The awards were introduced following the announcement of Our Soundtrack Our Ads, an extension of the existing Our Soundtrack Our Stories, which was launched in 2021 to promote the use of Australian music across the business and media landscape, and received overwhelming support from all commercial free-to-air television networks, Coles, 7-Eleven and more.

Nominees for Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement (under two minutes)

72andSunny with Campfire X / Google

Baker Boy – Helping You Help Others

M&C Saatchi Sydney / Tourism Australia

King Stingray – Come and Say G’day

King Stingray – Come and Say G’day The Brand Agency / Tourism WA

Empire Of The Sun – Walking On A Dream

Empire Of The Sun – Walking On A Dream BRING Agency / Wild Turkey

Matt Corby – Music 101: Trust Your Spirit

Nominees for Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement (over two minutes)

INNOCEAN Australia / Australian Marine Conservation Society

Voice of the Sea – John Williamson

Bolster Group / Sims Sessions

Becca Hatch – Blessed

Becca Hatch – Blessed M&C Saatchi Sydney / Tourism Australia

King Stingray – Come and Say G’day short film

King Stingray – Come and Say G’day short film BRING Agency / Vodka Cruiser

The Veronicas – The Solo Project