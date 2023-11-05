Report: 36% Of Aussies Have Boycotted A Brand Due To Poor Social Responsibility

The power has shifted from corporations to consumers who are not only boycotting brands but using their skills, voice, and wallet to bring about societal change.

A new research report from Cavill + Co takes a deep dive into the consumer behaviour driving brand purchasing and loyalty across all demographics.

The emerging data shows that:

36 per cent of Australians in the last year have boycotted a company, brand, or service due to their poor corporate social responsibility.

37 per cent of millennials said that in the last year, they have actively switched from one brand to another because of its support of a cause or a charity they care about.

The Conscious Consumer Report 2023 was undertaken by “DoGoodologist” Hailey Cavill-Jaspers, a 28-year veteran assisting corporate Australia to promote Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and her insights include information that every corporate needs to know.

The top 5 causes that prompt brand-switching behaviour include:

Climate change (18 per cent)

Illness prevention and medical research (18 per cent)

Environmental conservation (17 per cent)

Mental health services (16 per cent)

Domestic/family violence (16 per cent).

The full report can be downloaded here.