303 MullenLowe Sydney Announces New Senior Leadership Structure

303 MullenLowe Sydney has announced a new senior leadership structure, spearheaded by the promotion of Joanna Gray to newly created role of Sydney CEO, and the appointment of awarded integrated communications leader Karen Coleman as Sydney MD.

The move comes as the agency continues to rapidly expand its integrated offering, adding sector specialisations and capitalising on a growing number of trans-Tasman opportunities.

Karen Coleman & Joanna Gray

Instrumental in 303 MullenLowe’s expansion to-date, Gray will continue to drive new business growth, develop the agency’s newly formed specialisations such as 303 Health, and deliver on the promise of ‘creating unfair advantage’ to an expanding list of client partners. The agency recently added BlueScope, New Balance, Sanitarium, and TPG to longstanding relationships with Budget Direct, Cancer Institute, Bayer and Audi Australia.

Coleman will lead the agency’s operations with a key focus on building high performance teams, further growing integrated solutions for clients and driving the productisation of services.

Attivo CEO Cam Murchison said: “Jo not only appreciates the power of creativity to solve business challenges, she brings real strength in building collaborative teams across our other agencies and businesses to provide holistic solutions and genuine value to our clients.”

Coleman brings proven experience in leading teams and building agency businesses. She joins 303 MullenLowe from Archetype Australia, where as MD for four years she forged a transition from a pureplay PR consultancy to a fully integrated marketing agency.

303 MullenLowe Sydney CEO Gray said of Coleman: “We’re excited about this partnership. Karen has the proven business leadership to really drive new opportunities in this role – particularly through her significant tech category experience and supercharged, of course, by her trademark energy and smarts.”

Newly appointed 303 MullenLowe Sydney MD Karen Coleman added: “Through a particularly harmonious end-to-end capability, 303 MullenLowe has developed a culture of delivering disproportionate outcomes to its clients over the years – something we like to call ‘creating unfair advantage’. It’s the perfect response to the high-level consulting that clients are demanding these days. Especially as we continue to navigate significant economic challenges. I’m looking forward to partnering with Jo and the entire 303 MullenLowe leadership team to both continue and evolve this story.”

Gray and Coleman will work side-by-side with 303 MullenLowe Perth MD René Migliore, while also continuing to collaborate across Attivo’s other agencies in ANZ and the US.