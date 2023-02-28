“101 Things To Do Before You Die” AIA NZ & Bastion Shine

AIA NZ has launched new brand campaign ‘Start Thriving’ through Bastion Shine, reframing Life and Health Insurance from protection to action, by encouraging people to make small changes to live life better.

The positioning flips category thinking on its head to shift perceptions of health and life insurance that focus on when things go wrong, to centre on good health and living life in a way that makes the most of each day.

Campaign messaging encourages people to make some small changes to their lives in order to start thriving. It heroes AIA’s health and wellbeing programme AIA Vitality, and the guidance, tools and rewards it provides to help people to start thriving.

AIA NZ, chief customer officer, Angela Busby, said: “Since AIA NZ launched AIA Vitality, our science-backed health and wellbeing programme mid-2019, we have been steadily building momentum and brand awareness in New Zealand.

“We are really pleased with the work that the Bastion Shine team has done to help invigorate our brand promise of helping New Zealanders live healthier, longer, better lives, and to support our aspiration to be a market leading brand that matches our industry position as New Zealand’s leading life insurer.”

Andy McLeish, Bastion Shine, chief strategy officer, said: “We love the disruptive approach to life and health insurance embodied by AIA Vitality. Finally health insurance helps people stay healthy, and life insurance helps people to live better. This new creative platform is based around the idea of ‘start thriving’ and highlights how many of us are perhaps not making the most of every day. But with some small changes we can all start thriving and get more out of life.”

The platform launched on 26 February with short form AV content across multiple TV, digital and social channels, complemented by interactive and high impact digital placements. It was the result of a collaborative approach by Bastion Shine across strategy and planning, creative, design and studio in conjunction with AIA’s media partner, Together.

The platform launch follows AIA NZ’s appointment of Bastion Shine as its creative agency partner in December 2022.