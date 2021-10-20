10 Uses Its Upfronts To Unveil New Ad Formats For 10 Play

10 ViacomCBS today announced that two new premium and exclusive ad products – Dynamic e-Trading Placement and Happy Hour – are set to enhance 10 Play’s roadmap for 2022.

In this exciting new ad-format, Dynamic e-Trade Placements offer a real-time solution for retail clients to showcase their inventory and products.

Advertisers can utilise dynamically changing pricing, images or offers – perfect for multi-product retail executions or creative which move as things change.

Putting the viewer first, while also guaranteeing exclusivity to brands, 10 Play’s Happy Hour will be the ultimate premium viewing experience.

Able to showcase a brand while linking its message to an ad-free viewing hour coupled with a 60-second branded commercial and adjacent tag, Happy Hour is a gift from you to the viewer. Viewers get to enjoy the next hour, ad-free.

Liz Baldwin, senior vice president, head of streaming, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, said: “10 Play continues to go from strength to strength, and this year has been our biggest year yet.

“We’re focused on growth, through the expansion and upgrade of the 10 Play platform, and by bringing creative new opportunities to the market that will extend the success of our much sought-after suite of premium advertising products.”

Sophie Hicks Lloyd, director of digital sales, 10 ViacomCBS, said: “I’m really excited about the digital and data opportunities for 10 ViacomCBS in 2022.

“We are uniquely positioned to propel 10 Play and our clients’ brands forward through our privacy-compliant, people-based data offering, and premium, innovative connected television (CTV) apps.

“I’ve said it before – our point of difference is that we have purpose-built our digital capability with partners who give us the best opportunity to grow; we leverage opportunity and adapt to the changing ad tech and data world around us.

“Our additional connected television formats build on our current Premium Pause and Content Carousel innovations, delivering new ways for clients to sell their products and alter their messaging in real time. And we’re looking forward to building on this in the coming months.”

Dynamic e-Trading Placement and Happy Hour will be available on 10 Play in 2022.