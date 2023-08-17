“You’ve made us so proud” – A MONUMENTAL 4.5 MILLION Metro Viewers Watch As Matildas Are Defeated By England

You would have been hard pushed last night to find anyone NOT watching the Matildas take on England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-final.

In pubs, homes and stadiums across the country, the nation tuned in to watch as the Matildas took on the Lionesses for a place in the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday.

Unfortunately, as anyone not living under a rock will know, it turned out to be the end of the road for the Matildas. Despite a world-class goal from the one-and-only Sam Kerr, England won the game 3-1.

Nonetheless, in terms of TV ratings, the Matildas (and Seven) have won big. A phenomenal 4.50 million metro viewers turned up to watch the game last night. Given this doesn’t include regional viewers, BVOD or those that viewed in pubs and outdoor spaces, the final figure is likely to be a lot higher.

The game helped Seven pick up a stunning 69.9 per cent audience share, massively overshadowing all other channels. The next most-watched channel was Nine with 12.5 per cent, followed by the ABC with 7.5 per cent and Network 10 with 6.2 per cent.

A total of 1.85 million metro viewers signed up to watch the pre-game and 1.77 million hung around to watch the post-game.

Whilst it wasn’t a win for the Matildas, it is the furthest an Australian soccer team has got in an international tournament and many fans expressed just how much the moment meant for them. “You’ve made us so proud,” one fan said on Instagram.

The only other entertainment show to make it into the top 10 was The Chase with 510,000 metro views.

Elsewhere, Nine’s Tipping Point picked up 283,000 metro views and the ABC’s Gruen had 215,000 metro views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 12.5% 69.9% 6.2% 7.5% 3.9%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 AUS V ENG Seven Network 4,495,000 2 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 AUS V ENG PRE-GAME Seven Network 1,853,000 3 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 AUS V ENG POST GAME Seven Network 1,786,000 4 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 880,000 5 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 838,000 6 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 803,000 7 NINE NEWS Nine Network 796,000 8 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 567,000 9 THE LATEST: SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 524,000 10 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 510,000