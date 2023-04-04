Youth Audiences Dominate Q1 Box Office As John Wick Delivers

    Nearly half of the total audience of cinema in Q1 came from the hard-to-reach youth audience.

    Helping drive the result were blockbuster hits, Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III and Scream VI, and Lionsgate’s latest instalment in the John Wick franchise.

    John Wick: Chapter 4 has delivered over 680,000 admissions since its release, with a staggering 66 per cent of the total audience falling within the hard-to-reach P18-39 youth demographic. The film also drove the biggest opening weekend result out of any film this year.

    John Wick: Chapter 4 has continued to impress at the box office since its release on March 23, with the action spy thriller series setting franchise records. In its first few days, the film outgrossed the combined box office of the first and second films in the series, John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2, and is well on track to overtake the total box office of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum by the weekend.

    Guy Burbidge managing director of Val Morgan Cinema commented “Youth audiences are incredibly valuable for brands, and they are cinema’s superpower. The P14-39 demo is forecasted to account for over 52 per cent of all admissions this year and we consistently see key titles delivering +60 per cent in sub-40 audience composition.

    Cinema has a guaranteed slate of key titles that can deliver this audience in droves.”

    He adds, “Not only does Cinema deliver these audiences, but it brings them together in shared social experiences, with the average group size of P14-24’s being 23 per cent bigger than regular cinemagoers. This shared experience of Cinema heightens the cultural imprinting superpowers, and movies have an audience pull factor that put brands at the heart of Aussie media culture”.

    The best is yet to come, with an unbelievable schedule of exclusive youth blockbusters set to release in the rest of the year with, Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3 and the second last instalment in the Fast Saga, Fast X, releasing in May, Transformers: Rise of the Beast and The Flash coming in June and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Barbie hitting the big screen in July.

