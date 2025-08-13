YoPRO & Turia Pitt Inspire Runners To Find Their ‘Reason’ Ahead Of Sydney Marathon In New Campaign Via Emotive

On Sunday, 31 August, Sydney will host Australia’s first-ever marathon major and running event, the 2025 TCS Sydney Marathon presented by ASICS, with 50,000 runners from more than 100 countries set to hit the streets. To mark the occasion, YoPRO has teamed up with Turia Pitt to get the running momentum going in a campaign brought to life via Emotive.

The campaign’s tagline, ‘Every Runner Has a Reason,’ highlights the personal motivations that get people lacing up for marathons. Kicking off with a social film starring Pitt alongside everyday runners who are taking on the marathon, it captures reasons ranging from personal milestones to supporting a cause, building mental strength, and overcoming life’s challenges.

The integrated campaign, delivered end-to-end via Emotive, comes to life across paid, owned, and earned channels, including social, OOH, on-ground activation, product sampling, merchandise, and PR.

“Most marathon runners aren’t chasing a podium – they’re running for a reason. Every early alarm, sore muscle, and step to overcome self-doubt is part of something bigger. And as the weeks of training wear on, remembering that reason is as important as the right fuel. I am so excited to be leading this partnership and I hope it inspires more runners to find their own reasons and experience the joy of running,” Turia Pitt said.

For those marathon runners supporting a cause, YoPRO will team up with GoFundMe to give over $10,000 to the fundraising drives of marathoners who are just shy of their target, coming in for the final stretch to make their “why” possible.

“The TCS Sydney Marathon is an incredible event – which means lots of brands looking to activate around it. To stand out, we had to anchor our campaign in a core runner’s truth: that every runner has a reason for running the marathon. With that emotional hook established, we were able to position YoPRO as the nutritional partner to fuel every runners’ purpose,” Jessica Cluff, head of earned creative, Emotive said.

The campaign will be brought to life at the Sydney Marathon with complimentary YoPRO and personalised merch.

YoPRO will fuel runners with complimentary protein hits, offer personalised running wearables printed with their reason for running, and host a centre-stage talk by Turia Pitt.

Post-race, runners can enjoy YoPRO’s dedicated recovery space, including complimentary YoPRO pouches. Runners can also capture their achievement with a custom Polaroid experience and share their motivations on the Reasons for Running wall and across social media.

“Every runner’s reason is unique and worth celebrating. Turia’s story is one of redefining personal limits – her determination not only as a marathon runner but to inspire others is exactly what Every Runner Has a Reason is all about. Through this campaign, we’re proud to feed runners’ progress and reaffirm YoPRO’s commitment to supporting athletes and active lifestyles,” Maire-Aude Remaut, senior brand manager, YoPRO added.

