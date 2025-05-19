Yahoo’s Andrew Gilbert To Lead Afterpay Media Network In ANZ

Andrew Gilbert has departed Yahoo DSP to serve as Afterpay’s VP – advertising ecosystem ANZ with the buy-now-pay-later service expanding its commerce media offering.

Yahoo’s DSP powers the Afterpay Media Network, giving marketers the ability to use spending-derived insights to reach shoppers across both online and in-store channels.

Yahoo’s AUSEA MD John McNerney congratulated Gilbert on the new appointment, saying it showed the depth of the two companies’ partnership.

“We’re excited to further deepen this relationship as we continue to develop the truly game-changing Commerce Solution already having a transformational impact for leading advertisers. Andrew’s deep knowledge of the Yahoo DSP will only accelerate those efforts.

“We will be announcing new appointments on the Yahoo DSP team in due course.”

Marni Schapiro, Afterpay’s GM of global advertising, added:

“We launched our ads business two years ago and Andrew’s appointment is the next step forward as we continue to build a media ecosystem that connects brands to customers in smarter, more meaningful ways. He brings deep experience in digital advertising, a sharp understanding of the media landscape, and a clear vision for how commerce and content can come together to drive real value.

“Australia and New Zealand have always been ahead of the curve when it comes to innovation in shopping and payments — when we launched Afterpay Media Network six months ago, we did so, because we knew the market was ready for commerce media. With Andrew at the helm, we’re accelerating our efforts to show how media, payments, and retail can work in sync to create better outcomes for consumers and merchants alike.”

Speaking to Mumbrella, Gilbert said he was looking forward to taking things to “the next level”.

“The biggest thing I’m excited about is the opportunity, because if you talk about the challenges that marketers have right now, they’re moving into a world where growth is hard,” Gilbert said.

“We can help them get into that next phase of the life cycle.”