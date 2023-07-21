Yahoo Names Tressie Lieberman As Global CMO

Yahoo Names Tressie Lieberman As Global CMO
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Yahoo has announced the appointment of Tressie Lieberman as CMO, following an extensive executive search process. Lieberman brings over twenty years of traditional and digital marketing experience transforming world-class consumer brands such as Chipotle, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. She will report directly to Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone.

As Yahoo’s CMO, Lieberman will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company’s global marketing strategies, brand positioning, user acquisition and customer engagement initiatives. She will play a pivotal role in shaping the brand’s direction and growth strategy as Yahoo positions itself to help people achieve their goals online for decades to come.

“To say Tressie stood out during our search process would be a massive understatement,” said Jim Lanzone, CEO of Yahoo. “Tressie’s combination of core marketing skills, leadership and people skills, and strategic creativity – especially in digital and social channels – are extremely rare. She is also uniquely inspired by the chance to take the Yahoo brand to new heights, just like myself and the rest of our executive team. We can’t wait to give the keys to Tressie and watch her drive the brand forward in the years ahead.”

While at Chipotle, Lieberman ignited the brand’s digital transformation by driving new customer growth and brand relevance. She launched and scaled the Chipotle Rewards program from zero to 33 million members, making it one of the industry’s most prolific loyalty programs. Under her leadership, Chipotle became one of Gen Z’s leading brands, as well as an early leader on new platforms such as Roblox, Discord and BeReal – while shattering sales records with influencer collaborations across TikTok.

Her fresh approach to viral, social-driven content led to over four billion views for a single campaign, while supporting meaningful sales growth. Lieberman oversaw integrated campaigns and delivery partnerships that contributed to the brand’s nearly 5x increase in digital revenue during her tenure.

“I have always been drawn to the Yahoo brand – not only for its strong legacy, but for its immense potential,” said Lieberman. “The opportunity to push the boundaries and take the brand into the future is a dream. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Jim and his team to steer the path they’ve set forth through disruptive campaigns that engage with culture in new and exciting ways. With a wealth of beloved and compelling brands, the sky is truly the limit for the new Yahoo and I can’t wait to get started.”

Prior to serving as VP of Digital Marketing and Off-Premise at Chipotle, Lieberman was CMO at Snap Kitchen where she oversaw the brand’s end-to-end identity transformation and led retail partnerships. Lieberman also served as VP of Digital Innovation and On-Demand at Taco Bell, driving social media and influencer strategy, as well as establishing the company’s first-mover e-commerce and digital media delivery partnership strategy.

When she joined Taco Bell, the QSR brand was most familiar with Gen X, but had yet to tap into the Millennial audience. In reigniting its marketing strategy with more modern social and creative brand activations, Lieberman helped transform Taco Bell into an iconic brand in youth culture.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Tressie Lieberman yahoo

Latest News

Piggy Bank,3d Render
  • Marketing

Equip Had A Brand Makeover & Became Equip Super

Equip has launched its refreshed brand, Equip Super, consolidating and enhancing its offer to members and positioning the fund for further growth. The dynamic new brand, a refreshed website, lower fees and improved investment options for members, along with a tailored approach to their investment and retirement needs, begins a new chapter for one of […]

ARN Launches “iHeart Tassie” With Hobart 7HO Newsreader Britt Aylen
  • Marketing

ARN Launches “iHeart Tassie” With Hobart 7HO Newsreader Britt Aylen

ARN has announced the next phase of its regional news expansion plans with the launch of iHeart Tassie. iHeart Tassie is a weekly news series delivering in-depth coverage of current issues impacting the local Tasmanian community. Produced and presented by Hobart 7HO Breakfast Newsreader Britt Aylen (featured image), the series launches tomorrow and can be heard each […]

DBC2 Wins Spartan Motor Company Account
  • Marketing

DBC2 Wins Spartan Motor Company Account

DBC2 has been appointed as the marketing agency of performance car manufacturer Spartan Motor Company. DBC2’s immediate remit is to refresh Spartan’s brand identity and brand architecture including new look and feel across brand guidelines, messaging, tone of voice and positioning. The marketing agency will also be creating a new brand strategy, PR, content creation, […]