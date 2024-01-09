Yahoo Drives Insights & Accountability With New Identity Testing Capabilities In DSP

Yahoo has announced first-to-market testing capabilities for its identity suite, Yahoo Identity Solutions, directly in the Yahoo DSP. The move helps advertisers gain valuable media insights and prepare their businesses today to properly optimise and measure campaigns amid third-party cookie deprecation.

Advertisers can now easily test their campaign’s future-proofing strategies in a simulated environment directly within the Yahoo DSP across all web browsers and in-app inventory. The test enables advertisers to remove cookies across all identity-related use cases, such as frequency capping, targeting, conversion attribution and reach metrics, to understand how Yahoo Identity Solutions can support their programmatic media.

In a simple A/B test, advertisers can view a control line running on web and in-app inventory as it exists today – inclusive of all third-party cookies and identifiers – and a test line that runs across the same environments without third-party cookies and device IDs, which leverages Yahoo Identity Solutions for targeting and buying. By juxtaposing control and test campaigns, advertisers can get a better sense of future advertising trends, thereby optimising campaigns and enhancing overall outcomes. Identity testing can be run using a variety of audiences, including demographic, income, interest, lookalike and predictive.

“As cookie deprecation quickly approaches, advertisers are looking to easily and accurately test solutions without having to change the way they buy or introduce friction into their campaigns,” said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, chief revenue officer at Yahoo. “These new testing capabilities and our continued enhancement of Yahoo Identity Solutions reflect our unwavering dedication to providing advertisers with accurate insights and measurable business outcomes”.

“These new testing features move Identity from back end to front and centre, right there in your campaign setup, giving advertisers more control and a bigger impact. This underscores Yahoo’s dedication to a privacy-centric and results-driven ecosystem in the APAC region, ensuring advertisers achieve their business objectives with precision and adaptability,” said Dan Richardson, director of data & insights, AUSEA at Yahoo.

Yahoo takes an integrated approach to identity across every digital environment. Yahoo Identity Solutions, which include Yahoo ConnectID and Next-Gen Solutions, account for both addressable and non-addressable inventory.

Yahoo ConnectID for addressable inventory is powered by consent-based, first-party and partner data from Yahoo, and today reaches over 100M authenticated users across the Asia-Pacific region. Next-Gen Solutions is an AI-built identity solution that leverages Yahoo ConnectID users as a panel audience and drives relevance and reach within non-addressable environments.

Yahoo will continue to support the future of identity, enabling advertisers to meet their business objectives and drive a privacy-centric ecosystem. Along with Yahoo Identity Solutions, Yahoo will adopt industry solutions to drive a holistic approach and strong results for clients. Yahoo advertisers will be able to test Google Privacy Sandbox APIs, which will offer additional signals for reaching their customers on Chrome as third party cookies are deprecated.