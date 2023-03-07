WPP Acquires German Healthcare Specialist 3K Communication

WPP Acquires German Healthcare Specialist 3K Communication
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



WPP has announced that it has acquired 3K Agentur für Kommunikation (3K), one of the leading healthcare specialist PR agencies in Germany. 3K will become part of the Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) global network, strengthening its healthcare presence in Europe and expanding its operations in Germany.

Founded 25 years ago, 3K is known for its expertise in healthcare, biopharmaceuticals, and related sciences, working with some of the world’s most notable global pharmaceutical companies, consumer health brands, and local biotech start-ups.

The addition of 3K aligns with WPP’s strategic focus on healthcare and marks the company’s continued investment in Germany. In the second half of 2022, WPP appointed Wendy Lund as Chief Client Officer for Health & Wellness and FM Schmidt as WPP’s first President of the German market.

The acquisition is also the latest milestone in H+K’s ongoing transformation. The agency has grown more than 25 per cent over the last two years, expanding its global leadership team – including Brenna Terry as Global Chair of Healthcare – and acquiring the JeffreyGroup in Latin America.

AnnaMaria DeSalva, global chairman and CEO of Hill+Knowlton Strategies, said: “Healthcare is in a perpetual cycle of growth and transformation, demanding superior communication and stakeholder strategies. Hill+Knowlton has a large role to play in this dynamic market. The addition of 3K will meaningfully strengthen our international capability in healthcare, and I am delighted to welcome them to the H+K family.”

Ruth Bastuck (lead image), founder and managing director of 3K, said: “I’m incredibly proud of what we have successfully built at 3K over the past 25 years, but I am equally excited for our future with Hill+Knowlton. Healthcare is such an important component of H+K’s global strategy, and we could not have found a better fit, culturally, strategically, or operationally. We are equally dedicated to shaping excellent medical-to-human interactions. Tapping into the diverse resources and global reach of the H+K and WPP networks will create many exciting new opportunities for both our clients and our employees.”

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Amid today’s dynamic macroeconomic conditions we have seen great resilience and growth in the healthcare sector, as well as across our own PR businesses. Germany is our third largest market, and the addition of 3K to Hill+Knowlton’s growing portfolio further strengthens WPP’s global healthcare offer to clients.”

3K becomes the latest in a series of acquisitions – including Fēnom Digital, Diff, Passport, Newcraft and Corebiz in the last six months alone – that form part of WPP’s accelerated growth strategy and focused M&A approach to continue to build on the company’s core capabilities.

Please login with linkedin to comment

3K Agentur für Kommunikation WPP

Latest News

Cannes In Cairns Agenda Reveal!
  • Media

Cannes In Cairns Agenda Reveal!

It's the Cannes In Cairns agenda reveal! Minus an incredibly embarrassing YouTube moment using pink or blue crackers.

Concept of coins and notes going down the drain. Isolated on white.
  • Media

Gender Pay Gap Widens Year-On-Year With Women Holding Half The Cash Of Men

Women hold half the amount of savings on average than men do, based on findings from the comparison website Finder.  The average Aussie woman has $21,499 in savings, compared to $43,441 for men.  he gap (102 percent) is greater compared to 2022 (83 percent) when the average woman had $21,233 in savings, while the average […]

Wunderman Thompson Expands Award-Winning Mentoring App Across APAC
  • Advertising

Wunderman Thompson Expands Award-Winning Mentoring App Across APAC

Wunderman Thompson has expanded its peer-to-peer mentoring app, Magpie, across APAC following its launch in the UK on International Women’s Day last year. The app is designed to empower and connect women across the business using a matchmaking style based on the mentor’s expertise and knowledge. The app has 15 themes ranging from maternity and […]

The Networking Group Helping Women In Programmatic Flourish
  • Advertising
  • Technology

The Networking Group Helping Women In Programmatic Flourish

Networking groups are often touted as an effective medium for women in male-dominated industries to form strong working relationships, bond over shared experiences, and elevate each other. The Women In Programmatic Network (TWIPN) is no different, though the idea that women are under-represented in advertising and marketing is something of a misnomer. Data from the […]

Bullfrog Media Launches Pro-Bono Residency Worth $25,000 To Women-Led Start-Ups
  • Advertising

Bullfrog Media Launches Pro-Bono Residency Worth $25,000 To Women-Led Start-Ups

Bullfrog Media has launched “Fair Advantage” a pro-bono residency for pre-seed Melbourne startups that are majority owned and led by women and/or non-binary people. Revealed on International Women’s Day, the six-month residency includes 24-hour access to a co-working space at Bullfrog HQ in Cremorne, near Richmond Station as well as a roadmap of $25,000 worth […]

GroupM Introduces Menopause Policy
  • Media

GroupM Introduces Menopause Policy

B&T applauds this top GroupM initiative. We also reckon you should get a week off when your team wins the grand final.

Insight Sport Reveals 100 Most Powerful Women In Australian Sport
  • Media

Insight Sport Reveals 100 Most Powerful Women In Australian Sport

Insight Sport, News Corp Australia’s editorial series into women’s sport, rounds out its inaugural month today with a dedicated Power and Influence edition to celebrate International Women’s Day, revealing the key players shaping its future. Across 12-pages, Insight Sport identifies the 100 most powerful women in sport, the culmination of months of work to identify […]

Mediabrands: Aussie Media Lags In Sustainability & Inclusivity
  • Media

Mediabrands: Aussie Media Lags In Sustainability & Inclusivity

Australian media are lagging global counterparts on sustainability commitments; and DE&I ambitions are not translating into accountability are two key findings of the Australian report of IPG Mediabrands’ latest Media Responsibility Index, launched today.

Latest IGA Campaign Shows Value Of Business On Local Communities
  • Campaigns

Latest IGA Campaign Shows Value Of Business On Local Communities

IGA has launched a campaign based on findings in a local economic impact report by PriceWaterhouseCoopers that quantifies the impact that IGA has on enabling local communities across Australia to thrive. The study found IGA injects $8.2 billion into the Australian economy each year; that’s the equivalent of giving every person on the planet a […]

“The Baseline Should Be Equality”: Linktree’s Jessica Box
  • Technology

“The Baseline Should Be Equality”: Linktree’s Jessica Box

“I personally love that the UN’s International Women’s Day has a tech slant this year, I think it really shines a light on the digital gender pay gap and inequality for women and girls specifically,” said Jessica Box, senior director, product insights & analytics, at Linktree. “The UN estimates that the lack of access women […]

Embracing Equity On International Women’s Day With IAS’ Jessica Miles
  • Opinion

Embracing Equity On International Women’s Day With IAS’ Jessica Miles

In this opinion piece, Jessica Miles, Integral Ad Science’s country manager ANZ, talks about the importance of equity at every life stage. This International Women’s Day theme is #EmbraceEquity. For those confused by how we ended up here, spruiking “equity” when we were just talking about “equality,” I will explain why “equality” needs a rethink. […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Australia Dominates Spikes Asia Awards
  • Advertising

Australia Dominates Spikes Asia Awards

Spikes Asia has released the winners for the Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners with Australian agencies picking up the most awards of any country. There were some 267 winners spread across the 25 categories, from a shortlist of 651 pieces of work. You can take a look at all the winners HERE but, to save […]

Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Brides Try To Save Bronte From Herself
  • Media

Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Brides Try To Save Bronte From Herself

MAFS was the winner in entertainment last night, as the other brides tried to save Bronte from red-flag Harrison. Whilst Bronte wasn’t happy about the intervention, the drama did help Nine secure an overall audience share of 31.6 percent. This was followed by Seven with 25.8 percent, Network 10 with 17.7 percent, ABC with 17.4 […]