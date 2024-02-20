Woolies CEO Brad Banducci Retires Amid Price-Gouging Acrimony As $900m Half-Year Profits Announced

Woolies CEO Brad Banducci Retires Amid Price-Gouging Acrimony As $900m Half-Year Profits Announced
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden



Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci (pictured) has announced that he will be retiring from the company as the company is embroiled in a row over price-gouging and his very public spat with ABC Four Corners reporter Angus Grigg.

Amidst the chaos, Woolworths announced group net profits for the first half of the 2024 financial year of $929 million — up 2.5 per cent from the same time last year. However, the retail giant said that these profits were offset by the impairment of its New Zealand operations and the loss of its 9.1 per cent stake in Endeavour Group, which owns Dan Murphy’s and a range of venues.

Banducci had spent 13 years with Woolworths and eight and a half years as CEO.

“Brad has led a remarkable turnaround and transformation of the Group. He has engendered a Customer 1st Team 1st culture, worked to strengthen existing businesses and build digital, eCommerce and analytics capabilities that are seen by our peers as world leading. Most importantly, he has built a team of amazing calibre. Woolworths Group has been fortunate to have Brad as its leader and he has indeed helped us to be better together. The test of any CEO is to leave the business in much better shape than when they started. On that simple metric, history will judge Brad to have been one of Woolworths Group’s finest leaders,” said Woolworths Group chair Scott Perkins.

Amanda Bardwell, currently managing director of WooliesX, will take over from Banducci. It represents a significant change for the retailer, given WooliesX’s focus on e-commerce, technology, media and data. Before joining Woolies, Banducci had spent 14 years at the Boston Consulting Group (and a four-year stint as CEO of Cellarmasters).

“Amanda is a proven leader, business builder and modern retailer. Most recently, under her leadership, WooliesX has gone from infancy in 2015 to a $7 billion market leading business. Amanda is highly respected throughout the organisation and I know, like Brad, will live our purpose and work hard to achieve Woolworths Group’s full potential,” said Perkins.

The timing of Banducci’s retirement is especially ironic given his outburst at the ABC’s Grigg, where he seemed to suggest because Rod Sims, former boss of the competition regulator, had retired, his views were no longer relevant.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews_au)

Regardless, Banducci has left Woolies in rude financial health. Its Group earnings before interest and tax for the first half of the financial year were up 3.3 per cent to nearly $1.7 billion and its group sales were up 4.4 per cent to $34.6 billion. Its ecommerce sales stood at nearly $4 billion — up 17.8 per cent year-on-year.

“In Australian Food, H1 sales increased 5.4 per cent (Q2: 4.5 per cent) and EBIT increased 9.9 per cent with around two-thirds of Australian Food EBIT growth attributable to WooliesX (including eComX, Cartology and Services). eComX sales grew 21.3 per cent in the half due to strong growth in our Same Day offers with eComX DAP up 85 per cent driven by pick and delivery process optimisation and increased scale,” said Banducci.

“WooliesX H1 total sales increased 27.5 per cent as we continued to provide more convenient options for customers with Direct to boot and Same Day propositions driving online growth. Improvement in fulfilment capabilities led to B2C Same Day fulfilment mix reaching 43 per cent in Q2, with 85 per cent of orders fulfilled within 24 hours of order placement.

“Cartology revenue increased 14.6 per cent in H1 supported by growth in sponsored search through Cartology Promoted Products. WooliesX H1 F24 DAP & EBIT increased 132.3 per cent to $168 million, with the DAP & EBIT margin increasing by 186 bps to 4.1 per cent driving approximately two-thirds of Australian Food EBIT growth,” he added.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Woolworths

Latest News

Tuesday TV Ratings: Kyle Sandilands Shocks Audience on Australian Idol
  • TV Ratings

Tuesday TV Ratings: Kyle Sandilands Shocks Audience on Australian Idol

  MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -TUE Nine 2,409,000 1,371,000 278,000 SEVEN NEWS Seven 2,064,000 1,289,000 48,000 9NEWS Nine 1,769,000 1,015,000 65,000 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine 1,700,000 1,036,000 75,000 AUSTRALIAN IDOL TUE Seven 1,565,000 806,000 62,000 THE HUNDRED WITH ANDY LEE Nine 1,487,000 636,000 57,000 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven 1,268,000 601,000 21,000 ABC NEWS-EV ABC 1,193,000 […]

Slew Of New Promotions & Hires As Thrive Announces Melbourne Leadership Team
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Promotions & Hires As Thrive Announces Melbourne Leadership Team

Thrive PR Melbourne has kicked off the year with new appointments, promotions and a new leadership team, marking the delivery of a transformation strategy that’s seen the agency diversify and strengthen its corporate, consumer and integrated digital service offering in Victoria. Lead image:  (L-R) – Sophie Maguire, Melanie Campbell, Nathan McGregor, Zoe Raknes, Erika Rutledge, […]

Russel Howcroft & Freddie Young Headline AdMission Podcast
  • Advertising

Russel Howcroft & Freddie Young Headline AdMission Podcast

Iconic Australian ad guru Russel Howcroft and industry up-and-comer Freddie Young from Good One Creative have today launched their experimental, no spin advertising podcast, AdMission, in partnership with 9Podcasts. AdMission tells the uncensored stories behind the world’s most talked about brands, ideas, campaigns, advertising news and industry screw ups, as well as offering sharp insight […]

CPR First Aid Study: Weight Loss & Healthy Eating Among Most Googled Personal Goals
  • Marketing

CPR First Aid Study: Weight Loss & Healthy Eating Among Most Googled Personal Goals

According to a new study from CPR First Aid has revealed that Aussies’ most Googled personal goal in the summer is losing weight, new research has found. Their next most researched summer objective is healthy eating, followed by drinking more water. This time of the year, Aussies want to stop snoring and quit smoking more […]

Twilio: Customer Data Platforms Are “Critical Foundation” For AI-Driven Customer Insights
  • Technology

Twilio: Customer Data Platforms Are “Critical Foundation” For AI-Driven Customer Insights

Businesses are integrating customer data platforms with AI and analytics to personalise customer experiences and drive business success, according to a new report from Twilio Segment. Lead image: Kathryn Murphy, SVP of product and design, Twilio. The fifth annual Customer Data Platform Report, which reflects the findings of anonymised usage data from Twilio Segment’s more […]

Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio
  • Marketing

Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio

Word of Mouth Digital, a Sydney-based full-service digital marketing agency, has announced the addition of six diverse brands to its expanding client portfolio. Lead image: Alex and Tash Williams These new partnerships span various sectors, including pet care, cognitive health, home construction, wellness, and retail, showcasing the agency’s commitment to fostering growth through strategic collaboration […]

Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos
  • Advertising

Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos

Carat Perth client partner Michelle Testa (pictured) has been named as the new chair of the Oasis Committee with a remit to deliver continued financial support to The Salvation Army on behalf of the WA Advertising and Communications industry. Testa, who takes on the chair has been a member of the Oasis Committee for several […]