WOO: Global OOH Spend Hit $70bn In 2024

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
Global OOH spend in 2024 reached $70bn (AUD) and represented 4.8 per cent of global ADEX – breaking through the $45bn barrier and up 10 per cent on spend for 2023 – OOH media globally has had its best year to date, and OOH spend is forecast to grow to $75bn USD in 2025 according to the World Out of Home Organization’s latest Global Expenditure Report.

The Report covers 85 unique territories representing 95 per cent of global GDP and 79 per cent of global population. Unreported territories are modelled from similar territories based on population and total GDP.  The Report represents the most comprehensive survey of OOH expenditure globally.

Regionally, APAC dominates with 49 per cent of global OOH spend at $22.8bn against 40 per cent of global GDP. North America reports $9.7bn, 22 per cent of the total, which alongside Europe ($9.5bn), LATAM ($2.7bn) and Africa ($1.4bn) track behind their share of GDP – although expenditure reporting in Africa is more challenging in some parts and there may be under-reporting.

Global digital OOH expenditure (DOOH) rose to $17.9bn USD in 2024 representing almost 39 per cent of all OOH revenues and remains the main driver of OOH revenue growth globally. Investment in DOOH infrastructure varies across the world, with APAC and Europe ahead of the global average at 41.6 per cent and 40.8 per cent, respectively.

North America at 34.4 per cent , LATAM at 31.1 per cent and Africa at 24.4 per cent of total OOH revenues. The continued room for growth in DOOH is exemplified by territories that have invested heavily in DOOH screens – of the top 10 markets by overall OOH volume: Australia (74 per cent of OOH revenue), UK (66 per cent), China (46 per cent), Brazil (46 per cent) and South Korea (44 per cent); lead the way in driving growth through DOOH.

Programmatically traded DOOH grew to a reported total spend of $1.7bn USD globally, representing 9.4 per cent of total DOOH revenues. The approach to data capture is not consistent across all markets so may be under representative of the total revenue traded this way. Programmatic is forecast to reach 10.9 per cent of all DOOH revenues, totalling $2.2bn in 2025.

WOO president Tom Goddard said: “Accurate information is the bedrock of successful media and our Global Expenditure Report is the biggest and most accurate for the medium. It shows that OOH is still growing – even in a media world dominated by the internet – and we are increasing our share against other legacy media too.”

