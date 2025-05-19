AdvertisingNewsletter

Wonderful Strengthens TSA Riley’s Digital Presence With New Online Platform

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Global project consultancy TSA Riley has enhanced its digital presence with a new website, developed in collaboration with digital and CX agency Wonderful, to support its ongoing growth and brand evolution.

The new platform enables TSA Riley to publish and manage content more efficiently, offering the flexibility to adapt to shifting business priorities while maintaining brand consistency. It has been designed to accommodate the consultancy’s expanding portfolio and evolving communications needs.

“The new TSA Riley website reflects a new era for the brand, one that’s dynamic, sophisticated, and strategically positioned. Our focus was to create a modular framework that empowers their team to evolve the site with confidence, while ensuring the experience always feels curated and intentional,” said Matt Barbelli, managing director at Wonderful.

The platform allows for a variety of content types, from project overviews to thought leadership, presented in a structured and consistent way. The design approach champions clarity, structure, and immersive storytelling, allowing TSA Riley to surface content in diverse formats, from high-impact hero sections to detailed project narratives, all while maintaining design coherence.

“This site is the foundation for our brand online. It’s not just about beautiful design, it’s about creating a global presence while providing a local experience. Wonderful understood our ambition and delivered a digital experience that is adaptable, accessible, and elegant,” said Juliana Nguyen, chief marketing officer at TSA Riley.

Now live, the site delivers a seamless experience across devices, showcasing TSA Riley’s people, projects, job opportunities, news and thought leadership.

Related posts:

  1. Vinyl Media Appoints Tahlia Phillips As Head Of Publishing & Chantelle Schmidt As Editorial Lead For Refinery29
  2. Kargo Achieves Official CarbonNeutral Certification
  3. Wildstone Makes Slew Of Senior Appointments, Doubling Its Australia Team Following Launch Of Aussie Operations Last Year
  4. Fast 10: VML’s Thomas Tearle On Leading With Heart
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

Latest News

Cookies May Linger, But Aussie Consumers Are Already Moving On
Ogilvy Network ANZ Unites Social & Influence Expertise Under Social@Ogilvy Banner
Customer Vs Employee Value Propositions: The Disconnect & How To Fix It
‘It’s In A Different Category’ – 36 Months Backs YouTube Exemption From Age Restrictions & Outlines What’s Next
Register Lost your password?