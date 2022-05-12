Women Leading Tech & Learning From Each Other
Brigitte Barta (main photo) is the digital content manager and strategist at Icon Agency. Barta was also nominated at B&T’s recent Women Leading Tech Awards. In this guest post, Barta offers her own tips and experiences in working in the tech space on how to make the industry a more inclusive and positive career for all women…
One of the key recommendations of Deloitte’s 2021 Digital Pulse report was that more women need to be encouraged to join and stay in the tech industry. According to the report, women make up 29 per cent of employment in technology in Australia and, based on current trends, it would take 66 years for technology occupations to reach anything like 50 per cent female participation. The report makes the case that hastening this trend by half would add $11 billion to Australia’s economy. While achieving balance does not appear to be a priority for the government or the corporate sector, there are reasons to be optimistic.
A couple of weeks ago I was lucky enough to attend B&T’s Women Leading Tech Awards as a nominee. It was a glamorous affair indeed, and at first I felt decidedly underdressed in my red velvet frock, when clearly sequins were called for.
The fact I was there was surprising for a number of reasons – not just because it was a novelty to be travelling interstate after two years of border closures. I was also shortlisted in the design category, for work within a budding but under-recognised area: content design.
Content strategists/designers and information architects are like the librarians or editors of the digital world. We beaver away in quiet corners and our work is only noticed if we aren’t doing it well. I was gratified to be acknowledged but certainly didn’t expect to win, and I didn’t – which was frankly a huge relief as I hadn’t prepared a speech.
But mostly I was amazed by the way the night panned out. Among the winners, there wasn’t a single one that seemed predictable or undeserving. The speeches were the highlight of the night. Each winner seemed genuinely stunned to be up on stage – it was as if they, as women, were so accustomed to being overlooked that they were like a deer in headlights. The cumulative effect of this nervous energy was not embarrassment but exhilaration. Each and every one of these inspirational women pulled a rabbit out of the hat and held the audience in thrall as they talked of trials and tribulations along their often long careers, of the work still to do, and of the power of women supporting each other in the very male-dominated world of technology.
Some of the winners revealed the nuts and bolts of what they do – and what they described touched on ingenuity and fresh approaches.
Pauline Thomas, highly commended in the product category, said she was going to talk in three bullet points, because that’s what product managers do. Her three bullets wouldn’t fit on a slide but they provided a fascinating glimpse of the world that Thomas has come from and the one she has created.
She said: “I was asked today, what do you do as a product manager and I just went blank – I don’t build, code, design, sell, operate or support – I just pull things together and tell people what to do!”.
“The real thing that keeps me going is what my CEO once told me: ‘whatever you do, just make the boat go faster’. So that’s what I do – and that’s what every one of us can do, no matter what your job is –make the boat go faster.”
Many of the made the point that we not only need more women in tech leadership roles but we also need to acknowledge the contributions of women from diverse backgrounds and encourage them to come out of dark corners.
At least two of the winners are involved in recruiting Indigenous students into the tech sector. Some of the speeches brought me to tears with their directness: “I come from a culture that oppresses women,” said Niloofar Aliakbarzadeh, who won the award for Engineering. With that remark alone, she grabbed my attention immediately. Likewise, Dr Faezeh Marzbanrad, winner in the Education/Research category said she wants to inspire others, particularly women of colour, mothers, her Muslim sisters and the strong women of her home country, Iran.
Pauline Thomas, too, talked about growing up in a country where women were treated as somebody to be protected, to be looked after, as the weaker sex. She said, “I want to thank this country, my company, my family, friends and colleagues for teaching me that women can be at work, can be on stage, can lead”.
Being able to hear these stories, and giving women a platform to become visible as role models in the world of technology, adds up to more than the sum of the parts. In a survey run by S&P Global, more than 50 per cent of respondents said that seeing women role models in senior leadership positions is an important factor in career satisfaction. Yet, as pointed out in a recent article from Deloitte about the effects of the pandemic on women in tech, half of the industry’s female workers drop out of tech by mid-career and women make up less than a quarter of tech’s senior leadership roles – with gender bias the top obstacle preventing women from moving into leadership positions. According to PwC’s Women in Tech report from 2017, in the UK a whopping 78% of students can’t name a famous female working in tech, which is maybe not surprising when only 5% of leadership positions in the technology industry are held by women. These are sobering stats but they reflect the need to recognise the work being done by women in tech, especially those who aren’t necessarily in the C-suite.
By the end of the night any feeling of fashion dissonance had evaporated in the warm glow generated by a deep vein of diversity running through the room. The afterparty was a loud disco-ball affair in the basement of Sydney Town Hall, where it was perfectly acceptable to take off your stilettos. I left in the rain, knowing the tech world is full of possibilities when women band together, believe in each other and share their stories.
If women keep working on it, we can make the boat go faster and shift those statistics in the right direction, in Australia and beyond. There is such power in acknowledgment, encouragement, support and celebration itself.
Please login with linkedin to commentBrigitte Barta icon agency
Latest News
Adelaide Marketing Agency Refuel Creative Launches Into The US Market
Refuel Creative, a growing Adelaide marketing agency, is entering the United States market with the launch of a new US subsidiary.
New Research From Channel Factory Shows 52% Of Consumers Who Watch Videos On Social Platforms Just Want To Chill
More consumers are increasingly turning to social video on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, and Meta as a preferred source for entertainment and relaxation, according to a new study from Channel Factory, the global brand suitability platform for YouTube. Additionally, viewers are increasingly open to diversifying the topics they watch and discovering new subjects.
WA’s Own ‘Perthsecco’ Wins National Nova Award
An integrated campaign developed in partnership with Nova, Carat and Crown has won the Nova National Campaign of the Quarter.
Thrive PR Launches Perth Office, Announces New Queensland Hires
Thrive PR announces new Perth office and hires, leaving reception's Persian awash with Veuve and tears.
Adidas’ Gloriously Fleshy & Booby Campaign Gets Axed By UK Watchdog
Often think the wowsers and the bores are winning? Confirm it with news of this boob ad ban.
Google I/O 2022 Conference Introduces A Number Of Cool New Tech Stuff That You’ll Want To Own
Google unveils a raft of cool stuff at its annual conference. Still no news on teleporting or de-freezing Walt Disney.
Gucci Will Pay Travel Costs If US Staff Have To Travel For Abortions
French fashion house the latest brand to shine a light on the current stupidity in the States.
Man Of Many Appoints Simon Fitzgerald As Agency Sales Lead
Why does B&T envisage the Man Of Many office smells of a heady mix of Brut cologne, burnt sausages and spew?
Magnum Proves Classics Can Be Remade With Remix Of One Of Kylie Minogue’s Biggest Bangers
This Kylie mix-up had B&T staff dancing on our desks. We've got three sprained ankles, two concussions & a broken leg.
Alliance Outdoor Media Group Launches To Challenge Existing OOH Giants
The next job in store for the Alliance is to save a princess and destroy the Death Star.
“What A Load Of Shiitake!” Telco Campaign Banned By Watchdog For Replacing Expletives With Vegetables
Are you really, really, really easily offended? Well, get set to have flushed cheeks at these witty & now banned ads.
Aussie Comic Spills The Tea On The NSFW Joke That Got Her Fired From Today Extra
Morning TV's not all informercials for stairmasters and carpet shampoo, as this bawdy indiscretion attests.
Dior And Infobip Partner For Industry First WhatsApp Campaign
Just make sure to not mix up the campaign with messages you got from a Nigerian prince asking for your bank details.
Design Business Re Lands Remi Couzelas As Group Head Of Optus.
As group head of Optus, Remi joins the other heads to form a massive Hydra-esque monster to terrorise the city.
Wednesday TV Wrap: The Final Showdown Between ScoMo & Albo Pulls In 527,000 Viewers
Give viewers the debate they want! Albo & ScoMo in a MasterChef bake-off of Heston Blumenthal's seven-tier mud cake.
A-League Final Series Aims To Kick-Up Audience Engagement With Launch Of New Digital Platform
The Isuzu UTE A-League Final Series is entering a new digital dimension in its celebrations this year after enlisting the support of Komo, an audience engagement SaaS platform. The partnership with Komo will enable the A-Leagues to activate its Men’s Final Series unlike ever before, with a dedicated digital fan hub that features a raft […]
Swatch & Tissot Watches Appoints Comms Agency iD Collective
iD Collective now can't be a minute late for client meetings after nabbing Swatch & Tissot Watches.
Taboola Signs Three-Year Exclusive Deal With PMC To Drive Ecommerce
No, Taboola isn't something you can add to a lunchtime sandwich to make it more tasty and unique.
Aglet To Release A Pair Of Real-World Sneakers That Can Also Be Worn Digitally As NFTs
Much like "unvaxxed semen is the new crypto", here's a headline that would've made absolutely no sense two years ago.
IMAA Says Indie Agencies Being Locked Out Of NSW Government Tender Process
The Independent Media Agencies of Australia is rightly pissed this morning. Issuing this "we're pissed" press release.
It’s A Candidate Market in Adland! So Is Now The Time To Make Your Move?
Does your current enthusiasm for your job rank alongside a pap smear or prostate exam? Polish the resume on this news.
Wearable Tech Brand WHOOP Launches First Aussie Campaign Via Spark Foundry
Skipping the gym, eating crap and racking up BWS on the Visa card? Let wearable tech be your scolding better half.
Dentsu’s Creative Nabs The Hallway’s Tim Mottau As Strategy Partner
Judging by that steep flight of stairs in this press photo, let's hope no one had been liquid lunching beforehand.
Scomo Vs Albo! Betting Brand Rivalry Joins Election Fight With Boxing Game Via Bear Meets Eagle On Fire
If there was an actual fight between ScoMo and Albo we'd tip the PM. Namely for his prosperity to cheat & play dirty.
Dior Partners With Jisoo To Launch Exclusive WhatsApp Campaign
French luxury fashion brand DIOR Beauty has launched an industry-first campaign with brand ambassador and global icon @Jisoo, giving @diorbeauty’s 9.6million Instagram followers access to four days of exclusive content and conversation with the muse of the new Dior Addict shine lipstick campaign over WhatsApp. Dior has collaborated with global communications platform Infobip to release […]
Foxtel Media Promotes Erin Zillman To Head Of Marketing & Comms
Big developments at Foxtel Media's comms and marketing team this morning. Not withstanding the new office pouffe.
Foxtel Group & Sony Pictures Announce Multi-Year Content Deal
Work with shameless Gen Ys who've never seen Seinfeld & therefore don't get your jokes? Direct them here & pronto.
Meeting ‘IRL’: Human Connection Plays A Critical Role In Adtech
This columnist argues despite our tech obsession nothing beats human connection. As any office human pyramid attests.
Nine’s Big Ideas Store: Roxy Jacenko And Other Influencers Are Critical To Brands, And They Aren’t Going Anywhere
There's plenty of influencers trying to make a name for themselves out there, and brands want to know which are best.
Orizontas Appoints Sally Loane To Advisory Board
Loane lands the permanent position, meaning she isn't on loan from some place else.