“Women Can Be Mothers & Executives”: Mamamia’s Nat Harvey On Finding Balance & Overthrowing Sexism
Natalie Harvey has had a big year, leaving her role as national sales director at Seven West Media back in January and shifting over to Mamamia as the chief revenue officer. Earlier this month, she was announced as the next CEO of the independent publisher.
As a powerful woman in the media industry, a B&T Women In Media Power List long lister, and an absolute force to be reckoned with, Harvey exemplifies leadership, innovation, and courage every day, constantly making the media industry a better and more inclusive place.
Harvey sat down with B&T ahead of the entries for the Women in Media Awards, presented by Are Media, closing on June 11th. She spoke with us on in importance of finding balance and speaking out, even when it’s uncomfortable to do so.
Enter B&T’s Women in Media Awards Now – on-time entries close June 11!
B&T: What inspired you to pursue a career in media?
Harvey: To be honest, it was a bit of an accident. I had two job offers. One was at a Stock Broking firm, and the other was at Seven. A mix of gut feel & my dad’s feedback was to take the Seven offer. My dad worked at Fairfax for approx 30 years so perhaps it was in my blood. That was what got me started, but I quickly became addicted. I love the pace, the people and the connection that media has with the community. We are a thriving industry and evolving quickly!
B&T: Who has been your biggest role model that has helped you get where you are today?
Harvey: I like to look at leadership and role models as taking the best bits from all the people I have worked with that I look up to. Whether they are more senior, same level or junior. I’ll name a couple that have inspired me immensely. First is Maureen Plavsic. Maureen was the CEO at Seven when I was an Office Assistant. I was essentially 3rd Assistant to the CEO. I didn’t know at the time just how impressive it was to have a female CEO running a television network. She set my expectations very high without knowing it. To see her in that role, I didn’t know any difference or think it was a man’s job.
I’ll also call out my mum Joanne… Mum worked at IBM for 20 years. Travelled the world as a business analyst. She would come home to make us dinner and then log on at night to finish her work (I could hear that dial-up internet tone from my bedroom each night). She taught me about hard work, that women can be mothers & executives, and always check to make sure you are wearing matching shoes (inside joke)
B&T: If I were to ask what pivotal moment in your career pushed you to where you are now, what would it be and why?
Harvey: I’ve had a couple of those moments where you could stay and keep doing a job you are very comfortable in OR you could take up an opportunity to learn, grow, and push your own boundaries. That was when I moved from UM Brisbane to Seven and then from Seven to Mamamia.
I hadn’t worked in what I would call a traditional sales role before the first move. It’s true that everyone is in sales, but moving to a Sales Director role was different. I loved it. I was able to use my experience to make an impact and move us in a new direction.
Moving to Mamamia… wow, it’s been a touch under four months, and I have learned so much already. I strongly believe that the next era of leaders in this industry will have broad experience, understand audiences, and move quickly, but you can’t gather that sort of experience without pushing yourself out of your comfort zone.
B&T: What advice would you give to the next generation of women in media following you?
Harvey: I’ve got a few, but the biggest advice would be to create a network that you can trust, where you care for each other, where you can be yourself, and you can turn to for advice. That could be a mix of people in the industry and others outside who don’t have a media bias, as often they see things a bit clearer. I mentioned two big opportunities/ changes I made, and I don’t think I would have done it without conversations with my network that led up to that moment.
B&T: What specific industry trends or changes have you observed recently that have sparked your interest and why?
Harvey: The increase in inhousing with clients is occupying more of my mind than ever before. I believe that comes with big opportunities for clients and publishers to create stronger and longer-lasting strategic partnerships. Agency remits are evolving, and that is exciting as well. We are getting more strategic and different types of questions and briefs.
B&T: How do we get more women interested in media careers and stick with it into leadership roles?
Harvey: This is a hard one because it is not just about women giving women advice or encouraging them to stay. Everyone has a role in this. One big area of opportunity for both the employer and employee is ensuring that women who are returning to work or going on mat leave don’t have a progression pause. They don’t need to play catch up or wait 9-12 months for the next opportunity. It will require a dedicated focus from their manager to help encourage and facilitate learning, projects and other development opportunities.
B&T: What mistakes have you made along the way, and what did you learn from them?
Harvey: I’ve spent my time doing the wrong things… many times. Whether that be not delegating and taking more on myself, which is detrimental to your own work-life balance but also enables growth for others, or not saying no to a meeting and missing a school event, I have definitely got better at stopping and thinking where my time is best spent.
B&T: What action have you taken to challenge gender stereotypes in your projects?
Harvey: Calling out sexism can feel uncomfortable, and while it absolutely should not be, it still does at times. Whenever I am exposed to what I would call sexist comments, I call them out. Most of the time, they actually appreciate being called out, as they are unaware that what they are saying is offensive.
Enter B&T’s Women in Media Awards Now – on-time entries close June 11!
Please login with linkedin to commentB&T Women in Media Awards 2024 Mamamia
Latest News
Neighbourhood Strategy Wins Global Brand Architecture Strategy Work With Canva
The best thing about a billion dollar client like Canva isn't the work but the hope they'll pay their bills on time.
PHD Hires Brendan Hewitt To Replace Remi Barker As Sydney Head Of Strategy
Following extensive negotiations on office car parking spot, PHD has snared Brendan Hewitt as its strategy lead.
Former Couriers Please Marketer Launches B2B Marketing Consultancy Three Zero Nine
Seasoned marketer Ben King launches his own mysteriously named agency, Three Zero Nine. Unravel its mysteries here.
Dentsu Sports Analytics & Fonto Launch SponsorshipBI Following Pilot With Cricket Australia
In possibly bad news for synchronised swimming, a new analytics platform set to measure sports marketing's ROI.
Baby Boomers Less Likely To Watch Olympics With Inclusion Of Breaking & Skateboarding
Study finds older Aussies dismissive of newer Olympic sports amid calls for athletes to compete nude like ancient times.
Submissions Open For SXSW Sydney Pitch 2024
SXSW Sydney continues to unveil its plans ahead of October. Yet, still no news on dodgems or a Wild Mouse.
Taste Unveils ‘Taste Healthy’ Across Multiple Platforms With Content For Consumers To Achieve Their Health Goals
News Corp's food site Taste set to amp up the health offerings. Admits total & utter defeat on the kale front.
Melbourne Royal Wins Melbourne Royal Show
The Melbourne Royal Show announces its new creative agency. The Bertie Beetle factory already ramping up supply.
Fast 10: Thinkerbell’s Margie Reid On Magic Dust And Chalk & Cheese Staff
The Thinkerbell CEO reveals the secrets to the indie's success. Declined to comment on Ferrier's hobo-inspired hairdo.
TV Ratings (27/05/2024): Trekkers Bid Emotional Farewell To Bali Bombings Survivor
Nine's The Summit turns emotional & pulls in viewers. Still not as dramatic as Nine's newsroom at present.
How Hästens’ CMO Combines Craftsmanship & Technology In Marketing Its $200K Beds To The World’s Elite
Nothing adds panache & zeros to a sales price like saying "Swedish designed". Although school's still out on the Volvo.
ANZ Goes To Pitch, Special Group On Notice
Australia's fourth largest bank, ANZ, set to pitch its creative in the hope of getting into medal contention.
Social Soup Announces Major Partnerships Hire & Promotion
The question remains - how popular is soup at Social Soup? And what of the parlous state of the office microwave?
Lisa Down & Leila Cranswick Join Ogilvy Sydney As Creative Directors
'Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves' on repeat at Ogilvy following new appointments. Ten plays now deemed as cut-off.
NGEN Raises More Than $37,000 For Bravehearts In NGEN Dodgeball Show-Down
This is great on so many levels, but primarily as it features young adlanders holding mysterious print-like substance.
James Schaw Promoted To Clems’ National Workplace Experience & Building Manager
Work at Clems? Leave banana peels on the floor? James Schaw's new role is to oversee "employee safety & wellbeing".
Nathan Cleary & Rexona Launch Two-Year Partnership With New Campaign
Deodorant maker enters into two-year deal with the NRL megastar. Thankfully doesn't launch an eau de Penrith range.
Nine Launches Independent Review Into Television Newsroom Culture In Wake Of Darren Wick Accusations
Nine's chiefs announce independent review to try and keep its newsrooms out of everyone's news bulletins.
Keep Left Wins Go-To-Market, Brand & Comms Work For Sircel
Want to keep the protesters away from your front door? Snare a green tech client like Keep Left has just done.
Flight Centre Taps Qualtrics For AI Customer Experience Program
Caught Bali Belly, gonorrhoea or an NRL team on your last holiday? Flight Centre's using AI for its customer feedback.
CMOs To Watch: Hawthorn FC’s Dan Hamer’s Next Big Partnership
B&T's got the spotlight on CMO movers & shakers. Here, Hawthorn FC's Dan Harmer gives us his best Hello, Dolly.
TV Ratings (26/5/24): Network 10 Scores Ratings Hit In A-League Grand Final Thriller
Paramount celebrates as more fans turn up to watch A-League final than a Shannon Noll special at Gosford's Club Tropo.
Dettol, Cadbury & Bunnings Among Australia’s Most Trusted Brands
Ever blamed hickeys and painful carpet burn on a rollerskating accident? You'll appreciate this new Dettol accolade.
Cam Blackley & Emily Taylor Launch Bureau Of Everything Creative Shop
The two ex-M&C heavyweights are going it alone. Have also started shopping at Coles.
Rate Money Invests In Rachel Edwards As New CMO
Rachel Edwards joins the Rate Money team as new CMO and eagle-eyed watcher of split restaurant/bar bills.
NAB Launches New “Wrangle Your Money” Campaign Iteration, Via TBWA\Melbourne
This NAB ad wants to remind customers to "make better financial decisions". Yes, you, with the new $1000 Gucci loafers.
‘There Are Many Theories…But Our Audience Just Didn’t Stick Around’ – Paramount’s Daniel Monaghan on Gladiators, The Traitor, Reboots And Ten’s Programming Slate
B&T chats with Paramount's Daniel Monaghan & we didn't even try to hide our disgust at Gladiator's untimely demise.
AWARD’s Creative Leadership Course Open For Nominations
Can't seem to progress past the hell of middle management? Nominations for AWARD's Creative Leadership course now open.
Val Morgan Digital Expands Into APAC With LADbible Group
Val Morgan picks up LADbible commercial representation. Refuses to be drawn on other denominations of lad-ism.
PayPal Reveals 38% Of Aussies Plan To Spend At EOFY Sales, But Not In The Typical Way
Can you believe it, it's almost tax time again! Time to ready the dodgy expenses, fake logbook & "charity" donations.
Cartology’s Vicinity Centre Retail OOH Network Set For 1,000 Screens By July
Are you one of those rare breeds that can get in & out of a shopping centre in mere minutes? Look away here.
Ipsos Iris Adds YouTube Viewing Data To IAB Digital Measurement Rankings
This is big news for brands playing in the YouTube space. But, for many of us, it's more tech-heavy gobbledygook.
Department Of Social Services Launches National “Consent Can’t Wait” Campaign, Via BMF
We heartily endorse this important government from BMF.
Cricket Fever Takes Hold In Prime Video’s First ICC T20 Campaign
Already put the creams, sandpaper & Ricky Ponting's tedious autobiographies away for winter? Alas, cricket is back.
O’Brien Drives In A New Direction With First Campaign Aimed At Younger Audience
Live in a rough neighbourhood? Experience drive-bys? Enjoy driving in hail storms? This windscreen work could resonate.
DDB Melbourne Nabs Khia Croy For General Manager Role
Sunday Gravy's Khia Croy packs up her general manager kitbag and has it swiftly couriered to DDB's Melbourne bureau.