Wimbledon 2025 Hits The Grass Courts Live On Nine & 9Now

Grand Slam tennis on Nine is at the baseline and ready to serve up Wimbledon 2025, when the prestigious tournament begins on Monday June 30, from 7.30pm on the 9Network and 9Now.

The third major Slam tennis of the year will provide two weeks of world class tennis action as grass-court glory awaits those who can conquer the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Nine’s Wide World of Sports will deliver unparalleled Wimbledon access to the hallowed grass courts. Hosted by Sam McClure, the commentary team will feature expert comments from Jelena Dokic, former Doubles Champion Todd Woodbridge and former pro Alicia Molik live from Wimbledon for insights, analysis and interviews with the biggest names in world tennis as the tournament unfolds.

On court Wimbledon 2025 promises a unique challenge for the world’s best, where the fast-paced, low-bouncing surface demands a distinct blend of power, precision, and tactical prowess.

A rollcall of the best on the planet will feature with freshly crowned French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and homegrown UK star Jack Draper in the men’s draw. While Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will lead the race for the Venus Rosewater Dish in the women’s draw.

Aussie men’s singles hopes lie in the hands of Alex De Minaur, Alexei Popyrin, Jordan Thompson, Alexander Vukic, Rinky Hijikata, Adam Walton, Chris O’Connell and James Duckworth.

Gunning for Aussie glory In the women’s singles draw is Daria Kasatkina, Kimberly Birrell, rising star Maya Joint, Ajla Tomljanovic and Olivia Gadecki.

Calling games live for Nine’s Wide World of Sports is Brenton Speed, with 9News reporters from the London bureau delivering news updates across the two weeks of play.

Nine’s extensive broadcast will ensure Australians don’t miss a serve, volley, or match point. Coverage will be available on a mix of Channel 9 and 9Gem in the Eastern states, with 9Go! for viewers in South Australia and Western Australia. Nine’s broadcast will also be available to stream live and free on 9Now. Stan Sport will have every game ad-free, live and on demand, with Centre Court 4K Ultra HD.