Will Ferrell’s Super Bowl Ad Drops & It’s The Riotous Hoot You’d Expect

With the simple addition of Will Ferrell, you expect things to be good, right? (Ok, we’ll forgive him for the diabolical Holmes & Watson!)

But General Motors has definitely got things right with its Ferrell-led Super Bowl campaign ahead of Monday’s big game between the Eagles and the Chiefs.

The main purpose of the ad is to flog GM’s, it has to be said, impressive-looking range of electric vehicles.

However, the work also comes with a Netflix tie-in, promoting the streamer’s range of shows all while encouraging show makers to include more EVs in programming.

Ferrell declares: “General Motors is going electric and Netflix is joining in by including more EVs in their movies and shows. It’s the least they can do!” He then promptly gets bitten by a zombie.

The ad’s the work of creative agency The Community and certainly confirms – judging by the ads and teasers that have dropped thus far – that comedy is the standard for this year’s Super Bowl.

Check out the wicked fun below: