Will Ferrell’s Super Bowl Ad Drops & It’s The Riotous Hoot You’d Expect

Will Ferrell’s Super Bowl Ad Drops & It’s The Riotous Hoot You’d Expect
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



With the simple addition of Will Ferrell, you expect things to be good, right? (Ok, we’ll forgive him for the diabolical Holmes & Watson!)

But General Motors has definitely got things right with its Ferrell-led Super Bowl campaign ahead of Monday’s big game between the Eagles and the Chiefs.

The main purpose of the ad is to flog GM’s, it has to be said, impressive-looking range of electric vehicles.

However, the work also comes with a Netflix tie-in, promoting the streamer’s range of shows all while encouraging show makers to include more EVs in programming.

Ferrell declares: “General Motors is going electric and Netflix is joining in by including more EVs in their movies and shows. It’s the least they can do!” He then promptly gets bitten by a zombie.

The ad’s the work of creative agency The Community and certainly confirms – judging by the ads and teasers that have dropped thus far – that comedy is the standard for this year’s Super Bowl.

Check out the wicked fun below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

General Motors Super Bowl 2023 Will Ferrell

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]