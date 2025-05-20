Wildstone Makes Slew Of Senior Appointments, Doubling Its Australia Team Following Launch Of Aussie Operations Last Year

OOH infrastructure owner Wildstone has made three appointments in its Australia team, following the launch of its operations in the country last May, increasing the size of its team to six.

The new recruits include Scott Sargeant as commercial director, Zaneta Pawlik as strategy and operations director and Crystal Ku as senior legal counsel.

Sargeant joined Wildstone from oOh!media, where he spent more than 17 years. He began at the firm with a role in sales, before moving into billboard product management and later into commercial negotiations. At Wildstone, he will focus on growing the company’s national billboard portfolio through acquisitions, partnerships and the strategic digitisation of existing sites.

Pawlik also boasts out of home credentials, having previously worked for both oOh!media and Primesight (now Global). Prior to joining Wildstone, she was media, product and client success leader for APAC for Dentsu. In her new position, she will focus on driving sustainable growth and aligning the local operations with Wildstone’s global activities.

Ku brings to the team more than 12 years of legal real estate experience, with her most recent role as senior legal counsel at Aqualand Australia. She has previously held positions at Herbert Smith Freehills and Lendlease. Ku has taken over Australia-related legal work from the head office team, which had been managing contractual documentation for the country’s growing number of deals from the UK.

“I have always been passionate about the Australian OOH market. Having gained significant experience working for the country’s largest player, I’m excited to apply my expertise to further grow digital infrastructure across Australia in partnership with a multitude of media operators of all sizes,” Scott Sargeant said.

“Wildstone’s vision aligns strongly with my own values around innovation, collaboration and purpose-led work. The chance to work alongside a respected leader like Noel Cook, in an environment that values both ambition and integrity, was inspiring. I knew this would prove a great opportunity to help build and transform a business during a pivotal stage,” Zaneta Pawlik said.

“As the first legal hire in Australia, my main goal is to help the team achieve its goals; my aim is to free up the deal team so they can actually focus on the deals. Since moving to in-house roles, I’ve really enjoyed getting closer to the business side of things and I’m excited to now be joining a company that is in such a rapid period of expansion,” Crystal Ku added.

“Wildstone’s sale and leaseback model has done tremendously well in the company’s home market of the UK and I’m really pleased it’s now been so well-received in the Australian market. Already we’ve seen a large amount of interest in our unique proposition from independent media operators across the country. Despite beginning operations in the market only a year ago, we’ve already been able to grow the team significantly and attract really talented people into the business. I believe the business has a lot more growth potential in Australia,” Noel Cook, managing director for Wildstone Australia said.

Wildstone has more than 5,400 assets. It operates various business models worldwide, the most common being the sale and leaseback model. This involves Wildstone buying classic assets from operators. After upgrading the infrastructure, it then leases those same sites back to the original operator, which continues to manage media sales. Wildstone’s investment enables operators to release capital and also gain access to digital sites. It has entered into two such deals in Australia, with talks underway about a number of future acquisitions.