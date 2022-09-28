“Wildly Inappropriate!” Seven Slammed For Bringing Sandilands Back To TV Screens

Seven is being slammed on Twitter for bringing Kyle Sandilands back to mainstream television.

Controversial Sandilands’ is the talk of Twitter, thanks to all the announcements currently happening about Seven’s Australian Idol reboot.

It’s been known for a while now that Sandilands would be rejoining Seven’s reboot of Australian Idol. However, yesterday the internet went wild when Meghan Trainor, Harry Coonick Jr and Amy Shark were announced as judges.

Now the internet is revving up over the news of the reboot. Seven is getting flack for giving the controversial Sandilands an even wider audience.

One Twitter user called it, “Wildly inappropriate!” Another asked, “Who are the Kyle Sandilands fans?” One person tweeted, “What on earth is going on with Channel Seven’s castings?”

Basically, Twitter was rife with discussions about Sandilands.

What’s the audience Australian Idol is aiming at? Who are the Kyle Sandilands fans? They’ve misjudged that “asshole but knows what he’s talking about/is funny” position that makes you want to watch with someone who is just cruel. Sad! — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) September 28, 2022

Kyle Sandilands a judge on Australian Idol? Why? So he can get his rocks off insulting, demeaning and humiliating young people? Not a hope I’ll support watching that shit. — Rick (@colonelhogans) September 28, 2022

What on earth is going on at Channel 7 casting? Kyle is wildly inappropriate for the job and the rest are super random choices. Not looking forward to Australian Idol so much now pic.twitter.com/Z8TTmzx2B0 — Joanna Holman (@joannamuses) September 27, 2022

How can @Channel7 & @AustralianIdol, give Kyle Sandilands a prime time tv position? For someone who uses his public platform to spread messages of misogyny, racism, transphobia, homophobia and public health misinformation (plus more), this is an incredibly thoughtless appointment — rarji (@rarjimichael) September 28, 2022

So I guess Australian Idol has chosen to forget that Kyle Sandilands was initially fired from the show after he questioned a 14-year-old about her sexual history & experience of rape on air and then later went on to make many ableist, fat-phobic, homophobic, racist comments…?? https://t.co/yguSB2xBMm — E l l i (@elli__k) September 28, 2022

Considering Sandilands’ reputation is no secret, I’m sure Seven was expecting this. But for all the haters Sandilands has, plenty of people love him. Hence why he is one of Australia’s most well-paid and listened to radio hosts.

So while people may object to Sandilands’ return to television, I bet he will bring the eyeballs.