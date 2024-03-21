The “Why Don’t We Have Both?” Girl Returns To Promote New Mexican Brand, Mingle

Melbourne food start-up Mingle Seasoning launched a cheeky “por que no los Mingle” social media campaign last week featuring none other than Mia Agraviador, the “little girl” in the Old El Paso ads.

Agraviador, first appeared in the Old el Paso ads 17 years ago, asking the iconic questions “por que no los dos / why don’t we have both?” now, she is the the face of a whole new Mexican range.

The campaign, which promotes the launch of Mingle’s three new Mexican seasonings, is a cheeky move from Mingle. They are now sitting next to Old el Paso on supermarket shelves—the first time the brand has been available in the Mexican aisle.

This bold move from the brand has attracted viral media attention and has seen earned editorial coverage across broadcast (Sunrise, Today Extra, ARN, SCA) and digital (Daily Mail, News.com.au, Buzzfeed, 7News online and more) publications.

The campaign has been boosted with broadcast video on demand as of 20 March – with the help of the familiar and iconic advertising personality.