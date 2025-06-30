“When Things Get Tough, Don’t Sit Down, Keep Going”: Jane Huxley On Driving Change In Media From The Top Down & Bottom Up

At a time when the media industry is reckoning with its past and recalibrating its future, Jane Huxley isn’t waiting around for permission to act. As CEO of Are Media, the powerhouse behind Australian Women’s Weekly, Marie Claire, New Idea, Gourmet Traveller and so many more, Huxley is harnessing the legacy of some of Australia’s most iconic brands to drive urgent conversations about gender, diversity, and change.

And with 89 per cent of Australia’s consumer women’s magazines under her leadership, her platform is massive, but so is her sense of responsibility.

We spoke with Huxley ahead of entries closing this Thursday at midnight for the B&T Women in Media Awards, where Are Media is once again the proud Presenting Partner.

“It’s an incredible privilege to be in the position of being able to inform, inspire and influence so many women in Australia,” Huxley said. “We really lean into honouring our heritage and legacy, whilst using our voices to ensure that diverse and underrepresented stories also have a platform. We have such a broad set of brands, from Marie Claire to Take 5, we are able to cover a lot of ground here.”

From legacy publications to mass-market weeklies, Are Media’s reach allows it to shape narratives in both subtle and powerful ways. For Huxley, achieving meaningful representation isn’t just about optics, it’s about intentionality in planning and process.

“We endeavour to be representative of the audience we serve, ensuring that we are not only using our data and insights to achieve this, but harnessing the creative power of our own teams,” she explained. “We leverage our own ‘Are Best Way’ workflow and processes to carefully plan our issues and stories, being responsive to what is happening more broadly, as well as to shine the lights where they are needed most.”

That sense of mission extends well beyond the page. Are Media’s Change AREgenda campaigns have tackled issues like coercive control, financial abuse, and homelessness, a legacy of activism Huxley said stretches back to the company’s earliest days.

“Activism has been at the heart of this company, since the very first issue of Australian Women’s Weekly in June 1933, where we were advocating for equal social rights for sexes!” she said.

“The issues we tackle are sourced directly from our readers, who help us to surface the topics where we think we can make an impact. We are incredibly proud of our track record here, once again amplifying the voices of those who are most in need.”

“We are currently partnering with Carers Australia in asking the government to apply superannuation to carers payments, so those who sacrifice the most don’t end up financially disadvantaged by this critical work. It’s inspiring and engaging for all of us to reflect on the very real changes we’ve had a small part in driving for Australian women.”

Huxley is also a firm believer that change must be mirrored internally, not just in content, but in culture. Are Media’s partnership with Media Diversity Australia is one example of how the company is embedding inclusivity across its business.

“Are Media’s partnership with Media Diversity Australia gives us access to a variety of resources supporting diversity initiatives,” she said.

“These include bespoke training for our staff on unconscious bias and inclusive reporting, the ability to host interns from diverse backgrounds, and access to Media Diversity Australia’s talent hub through which we post all our job advertisements. The MDA partnership also provides thought leadership for our staff through its annual symposium and its quarterly working groups.”

Still, Huxley said the industry has far to go when it comes to structural equity for women and she’s candid about the persistence of barriers.

“It’s devastating to continue to discuss this, particularly in light of the Women In Media survey, which was released last week, showing again how far we are away from foundational issues,” she said.

Resilience and action orientation, she said, are essential to tackling this problem at an individual level.

“Every setback encountered can be viewed as a way to build mental toughness and the ability to keep going under pressure. When things get tough, don’t sit down, keep going. Take a moment to reflect on what you heard and what you learned (‘The Five Why’s’ is a good technique here). Then make a plan. What will your response be, what do you need to ask for, what do you need to learn or develop, who can help you? Ask for a meeting with whoever you think can help you (mentor, sponsor, coach),” Huxley said.

“Taking action is probably the most important thing you can do, and I am always surprised by how many people don’t.”

Within Are Media, Huxley said mentorship is key to fostering the next generation of leaders, and often it starts with something as simple as showing up.

“We have both formal and informal programs at Are Media and have a strong focus on learning and development for all, where we can learn from each other. The best thing to do is be visible and available to those who are seeking guidance”.

And for those emerging female leaders aspiring to leave their mark in publishing and media?

“This is probably an adjunct to all the other great advice that’s out there right now… Increasingly you need to be tech-savvy and unafraid to roll up your sleeves and give it a crack,” she said. “AI, data-driven content creation, digital tools are all reshaping the landscape frequently. Be open and curious about it. Subscribe to newsletters and Substack’s and gather varied opinions to shape your own view. This is not the ‘domain of IT’ anymore, it’s your daily job.”

In an industry where change is both constant and overdue, Jane Huxley is proving that purpose and progress don’t have to be at odds with performance, and that leadership, at its core, is about showing up, speaking up, and making space for others to rise.

