“What Else Are They Lying & Covering Up?”: Kate Rumours Swirl As Getty Images Confirms Queen Photo Was “Digitally Enhanced At Source”

Getty Images has confirmed that an image of the late Queen Elizabeth II, taken in 2022 by the Princess of Wales, was “digitally enhanced at source”.

The picture agency added an editor’s note to the image depicting the Queen with ten of her great-grandchildren. In a statement, Getty confirmed that “in accordance with its editorial policy, it has placed an editor’s note on a handout image stating the image has been digitally enhanced at source”.

Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday. This photograph – showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren – was taken at Balmoral last summer. 📸 The Princess pic.twitter.com/1FOU4Ne5DX — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2023

A forensic expert told Sky News that the telltale signs the image was manipulated include at least three vertical splices and a variation in the number of light reflections in the subject’s eyes.

The statement from Getty follows a “kill notice” and public conspiracy surrounding an image of The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, with her three children posted on Mother’s Day (UK). The image was quickly shut down by press agencies such as Reuters after a closer inspection revealed some very suspect Photoshopping. Kate issued a rare apology for sharing the photo, admitting to occasionally dabbling in image editing.

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

The forensic expert said that the alterations made to the image featuring the late Queen reflect a better editing job than Kate’s Mother’s Day photo and that it is possible the same graphic artist did not undertake the edits.

There has been a huge debate surrounding the Princess’ whereabouts and welfare after she was taken to hospital in January for abdominal surgery and remained in the London Clinic for nearly a fortnight. “What else are they lying and covering up,” one twitter user asked.

Yesterday, she was spotted alongside her husband, Prince William, at a local farm store. However, this hasn’t stopped the conspiracy theorists, with many suggesting the woman in the video is not Kate but, in fact, a body double.

This morning, it was also revealed that a staff member inside the London Clinic had accessed Kate’s records, further fueling speculation that something significant is happening inside the Royal Family. “This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family,” an unnamed source told The Mirror.