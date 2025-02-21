Weis Launches ‘Saviour Of Summer’ Campaign Across Sydney Via Mindshare

Weis and Minshare have partnered to bring a refreshing and fantastical twist to celebrate those sunny days with a new ‘Saviour of Summer’ campaign.

Summer hits hard in NSW, no matter where you live, and Weis knows Ice cream isn’t just for the beach. Weis is taking its iconic frozen treats to Sydney residents from the beaches, right to the Western Suburbs.

As part of the campaign, Weis and Mindshare are challenging the category norm of beach activations.

Instead, they’re flipping the script and heading west to Penrith, acknowledging that those furthest from the coast often experience the highest temperatures.

However, Weis wanted to make the experience a little more magical. Enter the Weis-a-Corn – a custom-built ice cream van that has all the hallmarks of the majestic and fabled Unicorn.

The ‘Saviour of Summer’ campaign kicked off with the Weis-a-Corn truck making stops at key locations in Penrith, offering free Weis bars to families.

“We wanted to bring not only the joy of a refreshing Weis bar to those braving the heat this summer, but also something rare and exciting, a potential unicorn sighting,” said Helen Zhang, Unilever’s brand manager – snacking and refreshment.

“Summer should be enjoyable for everyone, and we’re thrilled to share these magical moments with the Sydney community.”

The campaign has already generated buzz with pre-event hype on Nova radio, featuring live reads and talent activations with key on-air talent Fitzy & Wippa and Kate, Tim & Joel.

The fun continued as the Weis-a-corn, in the spirit of including its coastal friends, trotted on over to the Manly Wharf to share the magic.

The “Saviour of Summer” campaign continues throughout February with a “Spread the Joy” activation across Sydney’s inner-west suburbs, also in partnership with Nova.

Mindshare national head of strategy, Elliott Eldridge added, “This campaign is about more than just handing out ice cream; it’s about recognising a community need and delivering a little bit of summer joy in a unique and engaging way. We’re proud to partner with Weis and Unilever on this incredible campaign.”