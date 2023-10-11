“We Will Miss Her So Much” – Comedian Cal Wilson Dies Aged 53

Industry people and fans have come out in an outpouring of grief for NZ comedian, writer, and actor Cal Wilson who died today aged 53.

Her talent agent Token Artists released an update stating that the much-loved stand-up comedian,

writer and actor died today, surrounded by family and friends after a short illness at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney.

Originally from Christchurch, New Zealand, Cal moved to Melbourne in 2003 to star in the sketch show, Skithouse. She went on to become one of Australia’s best-known comedians with appearances on Spicks and Specks, Good News Week, Would I Lie To You, and in her own Netflix stand-up special.

Wilson is trending on platform X, the site previously named Twitter, this morning with one fan asking “why do they take the good, funny ones?”.

Wilson was probably best known as a stand-up comedian who appeared at the Melbourne Comedy Festival 14 times and was a member of its board. Most recently she co-hosted The Great Australian Bake Off for Foxtel alongside Natalie Tran, which was in production when Wilson was first admitted to hospital.

Wendy Moore, group general manager of Lifestyle at Foxtel Group: “We are all completely devastated to lose such an amazing, vibrant person. Cal joined our Bake Off cast last year and instantly brought her unique sparkle to the show. Her professionalism, work ethic, and genuine heart-warming humour instantly made her a favourite amongst cast and crew, as well as the Australian audience. We will all miss her so much, and our hearts go out to her family and friends.”

Kylie Washington, general manager and creative director of production at BBC Studios ANZ said“It has been an absolute privilege and joy to work with Cal. Cal joined the Bake Off family last year, she was a hugely talented presenter and comedian who brought so much laughter and warmth to the show. She will be greatly missed by us all and our thoughts are with her family and friends.”