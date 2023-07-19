Wavemaker CIO Philippa Noilea-Tani: Commonwealth Games Cancellation “Will Be More Significant For Media Owners”

The Victorian government’s decision to cancel the Commonwealth Games will have more impact on media owners than agencies, Wavemaker’s Chief Investment Officer has told B&T.

Philippa Noilea-Tani, who has been at Wavemaker for nearly 18 years, said: “In tough economic times, the Victorian Government has made a difficult choice. For a nation that prides itself on our love for sport, and a state that has ambitions to be recognised as a sporting capital of the world, the cancellation is disappointing”.

Despite the disappointment, Noilea-Tani said that it was still too early for the Games to have had a big impact on agencies.

“Advertising conversations with interested clients were only in the early stages, so the implication for the brands we partner with will be minimal. The implications will be more significant for media owners, with the cancellation representing a missed opportunity for demand growth in 2026 and one less opportunity for Australian broadcasters to highlight the strength of Free to Air TV and BVOD.”

The 2022 games, streamed on Seven, were particularly popular on BVOD, with streaming up 177 per cent on the 2018 Gold Coast Games.

Seven West Media’s chief revenue officer, Kurt Burnette, said at the time: “It is also driving further leadership for Sunrise and 7NEWS nationally. For brands, it has delivered unique opportunities for our partners to align their brand alongside inspirational and uplifting moments that have gripped more than 10 million viewers nationally across TV and BVOD.”

Seven confirmed that it had not, as of yet signed a deal to pick up the 2026 games.

The only broadcaster to be named globally as holding rights for the 2026 Commonwealth Games was Sky TV in New Zealand. Sky TV signed up for the 2026 Games at the same time it signed up for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Sky TV declined to comment on yesterday’s news.

Like the Olympic Games, the Commonwealth Games are on Australia’s anti-siphoning list – meaning that they must be broadcast for free given that it’s within the public interest.