WANTED: Judges For B&T’s Best Of The Best Awards!

Get your robes and puffy white wigs out because we’re on the lookout for judges for our Best of the Best awards presented by Finecast!

As it says in the name of the awards, we are on the lookout for the cream of the crop, and hence we will need the finest judges in adland.

Here’s the gist of what we’re looking for in our judges and some info about actually judging the awards:

Judges for the Best of the Best awards presented by Finecast will have to be at a senior level and in the industry for at least 5 years.

There are 29 award categories – Judges get allocated one category each.

Judges will be given a basic marking matrix and a login to our portal where they can view and mark the applications.

The judging period runs all online and takes place from 20 July to 10 August.

If there are any conceived conflicts of interest, judges will have to flag this in the portal.

And not that you should need any more convincing, but all judges receive a complimentary ticket to attend the awards night!

Please send your interest to meg@themisfits.media by Friday 15th July.

Now if you’re unsure what on Earth we’re talking about, here’s the scoop.

Best of the Best Awards presented by Finecast is one of the most unique awards nights in the industry. With most awards ceremonies focusing on an agency or a company as a whole, Best of the Best awards presented by Finecast focuses on the amazing individual talent within the world of adland.



Everyone across the industry will have their chance to shine at this year’s awards. From casting agents to content producers, finance to film directors and project managers to PRs, we want to showcase the brightest talents across the whole industry.



The new entry deadline for the Best of the Best Awards is 5pm (AEST) 15 July 2022!



But don’t go and submit that entry just yet because the entry portal will be down until 10am (AEST) Monday 4 July 2022.



You can still prep your answers from the criteria doc, but you’ll have to wait until Monday to submit them.

Key dates:

Entries close – Friday 15th July 2022

– Friday 15th July 2022 Judging period – Wednesday 20th July – Wednesday 10th August 2022

– Wednesday 20th July – Wednesday 10th August 2022 Shortlist announced – Wednesday 17th August 2022

– Wednesday 17th August 2022 Awards night – Wednesday 14th September 2022