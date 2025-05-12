Vogue Australia Unveils ‘Vogue Vanguard’ Show & American Express Team Up With Ksubi To Join In On The Fun For AFW Afterparty

Fashion media brand, Vogue Australia will this week stage the first-ever ‘Vogue Vanguard’ show as part of the official Australian Fashion Week 2025 schedule. The event will spotlight Australia’s next generation of fashion designers.

‘Vogue Vanguard’ is presented by American Express, along with supporting partners Range Rover, Shark Beauty, Tequila Don Julio and Pandora, and fashion partner Ksubi.

The final runway on the Australian Fashion Week schedule, ‘Vogue Vanguard’ will be held on Friday

May 16. Following the show, Ksubi will host the official Australian Fashion Week afterparty in partnership with Vogue Australia and American Express.

“Vogue has a long history of supporting up and coming Australian design talent”, said Edwina McCann, Vogue Australia, editorial director and publisher. “With Australian Fashion Week now under the stewardship of the Australian Fashion Council it is crucial to support this vital pathway for our talent.”

‘Vogue Vanguard’ is a key pillar of Vogue Australia introduced in 2023 by editor-in-chief Christine Centenera to unearth and celebrate the game changers and innovators breaking ground across different creative fields including fashion, culture, arts, sport, beauty and music.

Centenera said uncovering and supporting the next generation of talent is part of the joy of working

at Vogue. “Harnessing Vogue’s reach to uplift these creatives has been part of my mission since the

beginning,” she said.

“It is crucial to support a thriving creative environment and exciting to be a part of it. We know the next household names are among this inspiring, driven and innovative group.”

“We’re thrilled to continue our long standing partnership with Vogue Australia to present ‘Vogue Vanguard’ as part of Australian Fashion Week in 2025”, added Naysla Edwards, American Express vice president of brand, marketing and member experience.

“This event and partnership is a true testament and celebration of the phenomenal Australian fashion industry, while also providing a platform for the next generation of home grown talent.

“We’re proud to provide exclusive access to this event for our American Express Platinum and Centurion Card Members, who will have the opportunity to celebrate the Australian fashion industry in true style.

“The live runway and official afterparty will combine the best in fashion and entertainment, delivering an unforgettable and immersive experience for guests, she said.”

Ksubi creative director Pip Edwards added: “Since inception, Ksubi has been fuelled by art and creativity, challenging convention and doing things our own way. We’ve now grown up to be one of Australian fashion’s biggest global success stories, and our commitment to cultivating and empowering the next-gen of creatives meant joining Vogue Vanguard as the fashion partner, a natural homecoming to Australian Fashion Week.”

“We’ll be closing the week with a party in true Ksubi style – it’s time to come together, revel in human connection and celebrate our thriving industry.”